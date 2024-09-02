SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: Queer quibble from Quiboloy

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 01 September) – Fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy’s statement, as relayed by lawyer Israelito Torreon, that he would surrender only upon the assurance that he would not be extradited to the US where he has been indicted for several felonies, betrayed sheer arrogance and an unparalleled sense of entitlement.

As an accused, he and his lawyer should know that he is in no position to impose conditions on the government. There is a warrant for his arrest, so he should give himself up and not hold the justice system hostage to his whim. Or, perhaps, he has become incorrigibly delusional as the “appointed son of God,” consumed by megalomania nourished by decades of being worshiped by fanatical followers and connections to powerful politicians.

He is accused of grave crimes in the country and in the US. He has no choice but to face those charges – here and in that foreign land where his pretensions at divinity hold no sway.

That he thinks he stands no chance before the court in the US where he is indicted is his problem and his alone. Who is he to dictate on the government not to honor its extradition treaty? His outrageous condition (read demand) speaks volumes about the degree of impunity that is pervasive among those with power and influence in this country.

For so long, Quiboloy has kept his clueless followers in line using coercion and threats of damnation if they disobeyed his will, including his basest desires it would seem. He sees himself as divine? Then it’s time to pull him back to the ground – or maybe pull him up from the underground bunker where he is believed to be hiding.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at hmcmordeno@gmail.com).