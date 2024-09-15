POETRY: After the Storm Comes a Calm

Stir not the grasses
by gentle breeze
it trembles
In the womb of slumber
it recoils
Its coolness sends chill to the bones
wracking its nerves to fiery storm
Oblivious to Destiny in store
Fret not Dear Beloved
It’s decreed to its measure
Take heed
Never does our precocious current mollycoddle while hibernating
But only when aroused by crashing waves
Laa tahzan it’s but a swell,
A pseudo-storm
Don’t bear away
Nay! Don’t get pitchpoled
Find the “wasatiyah”
Don’t go astern
But when it rages face it a-hull,
Do dare close-haul
No fear
thou art itself
The Wind.
Thou art the Storm.
Thou art the Current.
Take to heart:
Thy deen is thy keel;
Thou can weather any storm!
(Warina Sushil A Jukuy is a Paralegal / Human Rights Defender. She is Coordinator for Muslim Filipinos of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates)