POETRY: After the Storm Comes a Calm

Stir not the grasses

by gentle breeze

it trembles

In the womb of slumber

it recoils



Its coolness sends chill to the bones

wracking its nerves to fiery storm



Oblivious to Destiny in store

Fret not Dear Beloved

It’s decreed to its measure

Take heed

Never does our precocious current mollycoddle while hibernating

But only when aroused by crashing waves



Laa tahzan it’s but a swell,

A pseudo-storm

Don’t bear away

Nay! Don’t get pitchpoled

Find the “wasatiyah”

Don’t go astern

But when it rages face it a-hull,

Do dare close-haul

No fear

thou art itself

The Wind.

Thou art the Storm.

Thou art the Current.

Take to heart:

Thy deen is thy keel;

Thou can weather any storm!

(Warina Sushil A Jukuy is a Paralegal / Human Rights Defender. She is Coordinator for Muslim Filipinos of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates)