POETRY: After the Storm Comes a Calm

Stir not the grasses
by gentle breeze 
it trembles 
In the womb of slumber 
it recoils

Its coolness sends chill to the bones
wracking its nerves to fiery storm 

Oblivious to Destiny in store
Fret not Dear Beloved
It’s decreed to its measure

Take heed
Never does our precocious current mollycoddle while hibernating
But only when aroused by crashing waves 

Laa tahzan it’s but a swell,
A pseudo-storm
Don’t bear away
Nay! Don’t get pitchpoled 
Find the “wasatiyah” 
Don’t go astern
But when it rages face it a-hull,
Do dare close-haul 
No fear
thou art itself 
The Wind.
Thou art the Storm.
Thou art the Current.
Take to heart:
Thy deen is thy keel;
Thou can weather any storm!

(Warina Sushil A Jukuy is a Paralegal / Human Rights Defender. She is Coordinator for Muslim Filipinos of the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates)

