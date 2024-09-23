WebClick Tracer

NOMAD VERSES: Sanctuary (2)

-

nomadverses

In fields where my spirit takes flight
with butterflies, there I’d be.
There, where my verses grow
in silence like the seeds
amid a crowd of grasses.

At times you’d find me
haunting the river bend
where my innocence slipped by,
and where I’d pray for absolution
of sins not worth regretting.

Yet, I am but a driftwood
sculpted by the currents and time.
Or a ripple, unnoticed,
in the waters that drown
the tears of an unspoken void.

Still, the moon, that distant softness,
soothes the pain of waiting, wanting
that gnaws like the last line
of a fading song
in the cradle of the ancient winds.

Redmoon
23 September 2024

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet).

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy

Search MindaNews

Share this MindaNews story
Send us Feedback