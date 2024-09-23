NOMAD VERSES: Sanctuary (2)

In fields where my spirit takes flight

with butterflies, there I’d be.

There, where my verses grow

in silence like the seeds

amid a crowd of grasses.

At times you’d find me

haunting the river bend

where my innocence slipped by,

and where I’d pray for absolution

of sins not worth regretting.

Yet, I am but a driftwood

sculpted by the currents and time.

Or a ripple, unnoticed,

in the waters that drown

the tears of an unspoken void.

Still, the moon, that distant softness,

soothes the pain of waiting, wanting

that gnaws like the last line

of a fading song

in the cradle of the ancient winds.

Redmoon

23 September 2024

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet).