MIND DA NOISE: Questions on Quiboloy 

If Christ is the answer, what is the question?

Actually, there are more questions lately about Apollo Quiboloy that seem to never run out of answers, like a multiple choice with all wrong answers.

First question: Did he surrender or did he get arrested, or did he sacrifice himself for his followers? Whatever your final answer, the final landing for Quiboloy is in a jail cell.

Don’t worry about Quiboloy living in a tight jail space, he’s been living in a bunker for the past months anyway, he’s trained for that all along.

Next question: If Quiboloy was in North Cotabato all along, ngano mobalik pa sya nga nakasibat na? Paki-explain.

Another question: Where was the remote all along? Nahutdan tingali ang battery.

Question again: If the police kept digging that tunnel in KOJC, what if he reached the bottomless pit of Hell? Not an ideal place for a self-appointed Son of God to hide.

Serious question: If the Bible quotes that Jesus welcomes the little children, how come it feels gross when the self-appointed son of God welcomes girls in his “kingdom”?

Another question: If VP Sara said Quiboloy was in heaven, why did he have to live underground?

That’s VP Sara, her skill is misdirection, which is how we can describe her role as VP.

***

It seems we are drifting to the news on VP Sara. There’s bad news and good news for her. Bad news is that her P2.07-billion budget request in Congress was slashed to P733-million for her office operations.

The good news for her is, she had three Congressmen defending her original budget. Hindi lang pala isang kaibigan, meron palang tatlong kaibigan si Sara sa Kongreso. Marcoleta for Senator na!

Three friends in Congress is more than the two enemies of VP Sara in Congress. But numbers is something VP Sara can’t use for her strength, just look at how she can’t defend a P10-million campaign, er, storybook diay; or a P125-million confidential fund splurge, or millions of unused education budget for building classrooms or buying laptops.

***

We will agree with Sara supporters that it’s unfair that President Bongbong Marcos is getting a free pass in Congress for his P10.56-billion budget.

The difference is, ang House Speaker ay isang kaibigan (at kamag-anak na may kapangyarihan).

Also another difference, the three people who objected to that budget are the three members of the Makabayan bloc. They speak for the people with confidence and transparency, ang iba diyan kasi confidential funds lang ang alam at hindi pa ma-explain.

***

Former president Digong Duterte is the administrator of Quiboloy properties. Which makes it strange as one is the self-appointed Son of God, the other like to call God “stupid”. Comedy is made of a good tandem of polar opposites.

