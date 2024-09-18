MIND DA NOISE: QRS: Quiboloy, Roque, Ronald, Sara + Duran Duran

Duran Duran was the surprise entertainer for a surprise birthday party for President BBM. It’s no surprise that BBM likes concerts, the way he helicoptered to Coldplay and Clapton concerts traffic-free. We are more surprised by the price tag that came to fly that band into Manila.

BBM should now stand for: Banda-Banda-Mania, Birthday Bash in Marriot, Bad Boys in Malacañang. Parteeeey. That’s the real Marcos legacy. We hungry, they party. “Wild Boooys, never close your eyes.”

We wonder why BBM likes Duran Duran when their songs seem to talk about his family: Notorious, Wild Boys, Hungry Like the Wolf, Union of the Snake, Do You Believe in Shame? Maybe it’s subliminal messaging that makes him numb from questions about his family’s past. Now that’s some kind of high.

DDS are angry at the millions spent for Duran Duran. We are angrier that the DDS’ taste in music is that Andrew E campaign jingle for VP Sara. Hall of Famer pa gani ang Duran Duran, si Andrew E, banyo queen.

BBM dedicates one Duran Duran song for VP Sara: “Where is my friend when I need you most? Gone away.” Agay.

It has come to past that Quiboloy has surfaced and is now taken to stand trial for trafficking and child abuse charges. His followers, now orphaned, are now saying Quiboloy’s move is a “sin offering” to wash the people of sins.

Jesus fasted for 40 days to prepare himself for his mission. Quiboloy needed seven months of hiding, plus 16 days of suffering from his followers shielding him from police, to realize pang sacrifice lang diay siya. Let’s prepare then the cross and the nails from Carpenter or Matina Aplaya.

If Quiboloy is indeed a sacrifice, that’s another way of saying he was rejected from his supposed to be dad. After all, he wasn’t found in heaven as VP Sara joked, as he surfaced, supposedly, from a tunnel under his KOJC.

Quiboloy’s lawyers are saying he is suffering in jail because there is no music or social media. For us, there is no sweet music like the sound of handcuffs, the keys clicking in prison doors, and cameras clicking for his mugshot. The gavel from the court would be the climax of the song.

Roque is now missing. Trending gyud ni basta guilty, tago usa.

General Torre should stop his vacation and go back to KOJC, maybe Roque took over the bunker.

The question is, with his size, can he fit in the bunker? Maybe swimming away with the butandings is the better option.

There goes the last cheerleader for Maisug rallies, running away as POGO links closing in on him. Asa iyang isog?

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa clarified that he was not the “former police chief” that is allegedly on the payroll of fallen Bamban Mayor and alleged POGO protector Alice Guo Hua Ping

That’s the first time Bato dela Rosa solved a case without resorting to tokhang. Maybe he thinks the right to self-incrimination means self-immolation.

VP Sara supporters are now picking on Marikina Representative Stella Quimbo for her role in the budget hearing. They are now scrutinizing her SALN, and those Hermes handbags.

Their argument is this: VP Sara has a much simpler taste than Quimbo who spends millions for handbags.

They conveniently forgot that VP Sara asked for P10 million from Congress to publish her storybook easily made from a Canva app.

It’s incredible. Karon pa nahimong brayt ang mga DDS sa math kay ipit na man si VP Sara. It’s better if they help VP Sara do the math because she can’t liquidate where her DepEd funds and confidential funds went.

While we will agree that our elected officials should stop showing off expensive fashion and concerts, we remind the public that we can start doing this in the 2025 elections. Between the pwersa ng kadiliman versus pwersa ng kasamaan, there’s pwersang Makabayan as well. The choice is more than Sara vs BBM guys.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)