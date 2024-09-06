MIND DA NOISE: Kadiliman … in darkness … dag-om

Gahol Bldg. Torrest-Jacinto Ext Streets Davao City. (Sketch by KEITH BACONGCO) (Kinuriskuris is the urban sketching page of Mindanawon journalist Keith Bacongco. Kinuriskuris is Hilgaynon word for doodles).

Nadakpan na gyud…. Si Alice Guo.

Si Apollo Quiboloy, two weeks na, sige pa gihapon kalot ang pulis og tunnel didto sa KoJC compound. Ingon sa KOJC murag gold naman ang ginapangita, dili na si pastor.

Basin taga-Indonesia na lang ipadala diha sa KOJC aron mapaspas ang pagpangita kay pastor.

The strange thing with Alice Guo being arrested is how she seems…happy, the way she smiled and posed with police, with DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and in interviews with journalists. Murag man walay sala.

She must be happy for she will see her chickens again. Or she will get all those freebies offered to her from fast food stores who turned her into an ad gimmick.

Or she is happy she just found the key to becoming a legit Filipino politician. Get elected, get scandalized, hide, get caught, get a wheelchair, get jail time, get acquitted, get elected again. Sure gyud na.

TrendingpostonFacebook: Ano ang meron sa Davao na wala sa Indonesia kaya nahuli si Shiela at Alice Guo? Answer: ISANG KAIBIGAN.

***

Speaking of kaibigan, VP Sara Duterte visited KOJC members on Sunday as they celebrated their 39th anniversary.

In her speech to KOJC members, she said: “I will always be with you in your darkness.” Which is confusing to her supporters including Harry Roque who described themselves as pwersa ng kasamaan.

VP Sara Duterte apologized to KoJC members for asking them in 2022 to support BBM’s presidential run.

When she said “sala man gud ni tanan ni Inday Sara…” even her critics agreed with her!

But when she continued her speech: “kung nidagan pani sya president dili ta magkalisod-lisod ani.” End of unity of pro- and anti-VP Sara.

***

VP Sara supporters accused her critics of making fun of her Shiminet accent.

So, her critics started talking about her lack of accomplishments in DepEd – the unfinished projects, unused funds for laptops, unliquidated allowances.

VP supporters replied: Supporters gyud mo ni Sheminghot

No matter what facts you tell them, you’ll never win.

Even when the funds being “shinimot”, it’s all kept in the dark, as she likes it.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).