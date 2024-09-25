MIND DA NOISE: Bayan Ko, Kalooy Nimo

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera, interviewed on ABS-CBN on Tuesday, said former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo (or whatever her real name is) was “shocked” upon seeing her cell at the jail in Pasig. Good! Panahon na rin na magkaletse-letse ang buhay niya, at sana susunod pa ang ibang sangkot sa illegal POGO.

This country has traditionally been lenient toward detained suspects and convicts who are rich and influential. They are normally given special treatment, placed in quarters with amenities, away from the congestion and squalor that characterize the cells of inmates who don’t have connections or the money to bribe the police and prison officials.

What about the delusional “son of God” Apollo Quiboloy, how did he find his detention room? He should be grateful he wasn’t thrown into the equivalent of the biblical manger where his “sibling” (cringe) was born, as narrated in the New Testament. Surely, though, he must be missing the company of his female pastorals in his kingly suites at the KOJC compound in Davao City.

The PDP-laban recently held a convention where the party nominated re-electionist Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa, as well as lousy—I mean laos—actor Philip Salvador for the senatorial election next year.

Cringe again, mga kababayan ko, the party founded by two martial law era freedom fighters—Senators Nene Pimentel and Ninoy Aquino—to fight the Marcos dictatorship has been hijacked by a cabal led by someone who allowed the strongman to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. You can say they’re now fighting the despot’s son—who is no better than his father—but for self-serving reasons masked in the rhetoric of good governance, human rights and what have you. A classic example of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sold 24.95 tons of its gold reserves in the first six months of 2024, reducing the country’s gold reserves by almost 16 percent. This while other countries are trying to beef up their gold reserves, a safeguard during financial crises and market volatility. Sino naman kaya ang pinagbilhan? Hmmm. And, hey, saan ang Tallano gold?

Ano na, Pinas, gipit na ba talaga? Apiki na gyud? That’s why PhilHealth “excess” funds, which legally and rightfully belong to its members, will be transferred to the national treasury? Almost P90 billion din yon ha.

Inday Sara made P125 million in confidential/intelligence funds disappear in 11 days in 2022. According to the Commission on Audit, the Office of the Vice President made questionable disbursements totaling P237 million from December 2022 to September 2023, including the P73.2-million disallowance from the P125-million CIF. The rest of the flagged disbursements were P67 million from February 6 to March 29, 2023; P62 million from April 25 to June 30, 2023; and P35 million from July 14 to Sept. 30, 2023.

Yong P90 billion from PhilHealth, ilang buwan kaya bago maglahong parang bula ang pondong ito? Sagot ka naman diyan, Ralph Recto, Secretary, Sir. Die-hard fan baya akong Mama (RIP) ni Miss Vilma.

O, bayan, parang wala kang mapupuntahan. Kaliwa’t kanan, nag-aabang ang mga halimaw at buwitre na sakim sa kapangyarihan at yaman. Hinaut sila ang maigo sa remote control ni Quiboloy. And I thank you.

P.S. Ingat sa biyahe. Sagot ko kayo, itaga niyo sa bato. Di ba ang bato could mean “stone/rock” or shabu? Ay, nasend!

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers.)