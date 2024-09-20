COMMENTARY:  The Oath underscores the commitment to truth and accountability

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /19 September) — Vice President Sara Duterte’s refusal to take an oath at a House committee hearing aligns with a broader pattern of behavior observed in leaders who devalue transparency and accountability in governance. This action is unsurprising, given Duterte’s past statements that downplay the importance of honesty as a requirement for elected officials.

In political theory, the oath is not just a procedural formality; it is a symbolic act that underscores the commitment to truth and accountability, especially when public trust is at stake. By refusing to take the oath, Duterte undermines this principle and reinforces a growing political culture in the Philippines where power and authority are often wielded without regard to the standards of truthfulness and public accountability.

This incident also reflects the dynamics of political privilege and the manipulation of institutional norms. Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s defense of Duterte during the proceedings is emblematic of the entrenched political alliances that protect high-ranking officials from scrutiny. Political dynasties in the Philippines have long perpetuated a system where the rule of law is selectively applied, especially to those who hold positions of power. This breeds a governance structure where personal loyalty and political alliances often take precedence over adherence to democratic principles like honesty, transparency, and accountability.

Duterte’s actions signal a troubling disregard for these principles, further exacerbated by the perceived impunity afforded to political elites. This contributes to the erosion of democratic institutions and public trust in government, where the powerful can bypass basic norms of accountability. In the long term, such behavior consolidates a political environment that justifies the bending of rules, undermining the essence of good governance and the democratic process.

Like in Game of Thrones, where unchecked power leads to chaos and downfall, Duterte’s actions risk further alienating the people, or drawing the demos closer to support her (?). In the game of thrones, you win or you die—but in the game of Philippine politics, the loss may come not from a sword but from the erosion of democratic institutions, where the rule of law and truth are continually sacrificed at the altar of power.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Atty. Romeo “Meong” Cabarde, Jr. is the Director of the Ateneo Public Interest and Legal Advocacy)

Sources: 1. Philippine Daily Inquirer. (2024, September 18). At House hearing, Sara Duterte refuses to take oath, Arroyo comes to the rescue. Philippine Daily Inquirer. https://www.inquirer.net 2. CNN Philippines Staff. (2019, February . Sara Duterte says honesty not always necessary in elections. CNN Philippines. https://cnnphilippines.com/news/2019/02/08/sara-duterte-honesty-not-required-elections.html 3. Mendoza, R. U., Beja, E. L., Venida, V. S., & Yap, D. B. (2016). Political dynasties and poverty: Measurement and evidence of linkages in the Philippines. Oxford Development Studies, 44(2), 189-201. https://doi.org/10.1080/13600818.2015.1067293 4. Martin, G. R. R. (1996). A Game of Thrones. Bantam Books.