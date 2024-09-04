BEHIND THE PLOW: High palay waste

MALUNGON, Sarangani (MindaNews / 4 September)—While increasing rice production and importing rice often hug headlines, there is little talk about a serious problem: inordinately high palay loss.

In a report of then Senator Ralph Recto, post-harvest loss of unhusked rice (palay) are as follows:

Harvesting / Threshing – 4.3% Drying – 5.9% Milling – 5.5% Storage – 0.85

Total – 16.55%

This is equivalent to 2.5 million metric tons annually.

Meanwhile the country is projected to import 3.9 million metric tons this year. If this wastage is reduced by half, it would also significantly reduce rice importation. When put together with the potential 2.9 million metric tons from upland rice annually, it will put an end to rice importation, saving the country P195 billion this year at P50.00 per kilo landed cost (based on study of Samahan ng Industriya Agrikultura (SINAG).

Back to palay waste

According to studies by various government agencies, palay loss occurs throughout the value chain.

Harvesting/threshing loss maybe caused by premature or late harvesting, manual harvesting/threshing and improper handling or, if mechanized, inefficient machines. Drying loss is due to inefficient sun drying and inadequate drying facility. One can see farmers using roads and highways for drying palay. Milling loss is due to careless handling and inefficient machines. Storage loss is due to lack of storage facilities, infestation and spoilage.

Lastly, from actual personal observation, farmers and workers in the industry are rather careless about waste. Significant spillage is common during threshing, milling and transporting. Palay leftovers are common sights on concrete dryers or roads used as dryers. I think the biggest waste of palay is attributable to this attitude.

Government is attempting to address the process and mechanical issues with the creation of Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech). While PhilMech has a long to-do list, especially in improving process and equipment in harvesting, drying, milling and storage, it is hampered by inadequate funding.

As a farmer, I think:

Farmer and rice industry workers’ education on preventing wastages tops the list. Government (DA or LGUs) does not have the manpower to do this job out there in the field. It may be wise to sub-contract this task to farmer groups or NGOs who are already on the ground. As the highest waste occurs in drying and milling, helping farmers acquire mechanical dryers and efficient milling machines should be given priority. Soft loans to both equipment developers and farmers to acquire the equipment can go a long way in addressing the problem. While it is not mentioned in the Recto report, observation shows that the traditional way of transporting rice in sacks by truck or tractor trailer causes significant waste. Sacks can get snagged and spill palay, rough handling can cause sacks to burst on the seam, in a carelessly covered truck rain soaks the palay. Developing bulk carrier can avoid this wastage.

A caveat

Developing upland rice and reducing palay waste are both difficult tasks. It takes strong political will in our national leadership to address these. Importing rice is easy and lucrative to many in private business and government. Powerful, influential smugglers and hoarders and their cohorts in government will do everything to discourage any reduction in or elimination of rice import.

Can our national leaders do it?

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Edmundo Y. Cejar is a regenerative farming practitioner and a natural reforestation advocate. Before shifting to farming, he worked for Dutch Philips Discrete Semiconductors, Gillette, Union Carbide and Davao Fruits.)