TYBOX: The Olympic hangover

(17 August / MindaNews) – I wish the 2024 Olympics didn’t have to end.

For the past two weeks, it was something that kept me glued on the screen. Perhaps for millions of us too.

I imagine our collective witnessing of our Filipino team competing in the world stage of the Olympics. The jubilation to witness Carlos Yulo did the improbable of winning the gold not just once but twice in gymnastics two days in a row. The shared sadness of Eumir Marcial and EJ Obiena not making it to the medals in boxing and pole vault. The rant of Dottie Ardana of competing without the country’s uniform arriving.

Imagine our collective awe of seeing athletes all over the world competing in various events. There is a whole sports universe shown to Filipinos beyond our passion for boxing and basketball. There are athletes more significant than us debating whether this and that NBA star is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). There is joy in celebrating athletes of different sizes and colors accomplishing feats in different fields. That sports is a field that gives every country a fair chance. Or sort of.

A tabulation made by FB page Asian Vibes shows that 11 Southeast Asian (SE) countries competed with around 200 countries and the IOC Refugee Olympic team in the 2024 Olympics. Of the eleven nations, five managed to bag medals, with Thailand grabbing six (one gold, three silvers and two bronze) that ranked them 44th.

But the Philippines ranked highest among SE nations in 37th despite winning four medals because of Yulo’s two golds and two bronze medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio of Davao and Aira Villegas. Indonesia came in at 39th with three medals including two golds for weightlifting and speed climbing. Malaysia ranked 80th with two bronzes and Singapore was 84th with one bronze.

In the top ten medal tally, three Asian countries were in the list. China comes second with 91 medals (40 golds), Japan 3rd with 45 (20 golds) and South Korea at eighth with 32 (13 golds). USA tops the list while five European countries (France, Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy, Germany) plus Australia round up the top ten.

We might say that developed countries do have the advantage in sports with their capacity to fund and feed their athletes, but there are always chances of finding gems of athletes among “poor” or “underdeveloped” nations. Seven countries earned medals for the first time and some of them we may not even heard of. But you see that talent and determination made them win.

It takes a combination of the athletes’ skills and dedication plus the right support and training from government and the private sector that can help push Philippine sports programs higher.

But it’s a wish that seems to be far away.

Right now, we see how companies shower the gold medal winner with lots of perks, from free condo, free meal tickets and much, much cash.

It seems to say that individual achievements or heroism should be rewarded, but what about the thousands of athletes who sweat and train under poor training facilities and worn out shoes?

It’s been said before and let’s say it here again, there need to be a better vision (and funding) of our sports program so that we can carve gold from our athletes. And not just that fictitious Tallano gold by the way.

Now, the Olympics is really over. We’re back to watching politicians bicker, showbiz couples and rivals clapping back at each other, and basketball.

That’s why I thank the Olympics for giving us that two weeks of chasing dreams and competing to be the best.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)