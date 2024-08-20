TURNING POINT: The Great Escape

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 20 Aug)—The Senate investigation visibly unmasked the persona of Alice Guo with certainty that she was a Chinese deep penetration agent named Guo Hua Ping, who uncannily became a local government executive as mayor of Bamban, Tarlac. The fact that she hid from the public after the exposé confirms the investigation’s findings.

Guo Hua Ping was also found to be the godmother of the illegal POGO hub in Bamban that was engaged in cyber scams, hacking of government and corporate websites, human trafficking, money laundering, prostitution, forced labor, torture, and murder.

Guo Hua Ping aka Alice Guo is facing various charges in court for violating many laws of the land. She refused to face her accuser and simply disappeared. The Senate has issued a warrant for her arrest after eluding subpoenas on her attendance at Senate hearings. Flight is guilt. Guo is the most talked about criminal in the country in recent times.

Guo was supposed to be in the lookout bulletin of law enforcement agencies after her exposure as a criminal element. Yet, despite the abundance of their intelligence funds, they could not locate the whereabouts of the fugitive who finally escaped from their clutches and fled to Malaysia on July 18, 2024, and was accordingly reunited with her parents in Singapore. This is revealed by Sen. Riza Hontiveros, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children and Family Relations.

The sniffing power of Sen. Riza Hontiveros is much, much greater than that of all the security forces of the state combined.

There is no CCTV footage in any airport of the country where Guo could have successfully exited on a chartered plane or a private plane courtesy of her friend or protector. That she left no footprints on her escape would only be possible with the help of immigration and other authorities.

A Senate hearing is imperative to determine accountability for the great escape of the legendary Chinese spy.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)