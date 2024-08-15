TURNING POINT: Staying Cool

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 15 Aug)—It’s the rainy season and yet the heat remains scorching. This could be another feature of global warming.

Particularly before the rain falls, the heat makes us so uncomfortable because the air is so humid, that is, has trapped so much water vapor, which prevents us from sweating to stay cool. The water in our body that was supposed to evaporate remains and makes us sticky.

A prolong period (3-5 days) of excessively hot weather as compared to average temperature is considered a heatwave. The temperature varies from region to region. Nonetheless, it is that temperature which disturbs and makes people very uncomfortable. And it can be deadly to the very young and the elderly, especially those with comorbidities.

Extreme heat—especially for several days, as is the case with heat waves—can put stress on the human body; heat illnesses and death could result.

The blood thickens when overheated. The first signs of heat-related illnesses are increased sweating and muscle cramps. Other signs include confusion, dizziness, rash, nausea and fatigue.

Over time, heat exhaustion can set in, and if not treated, heat stroke can develop. The elderly, children under four years old, those living in homes without air conditioners and people with chronic disease are at the highest risk for heat stroke, which can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and other muscles.

During a heat wave, several days of high temperatures accompanied by high humidity can become even more worrisome and result in illness and death.

The effects of heat waves can be even worse in cities due to the urban heat island effect, which refers to a metropolitan area that is warmer than the surrounding locations.

According to some studies, some neighborhoods in large cities can be up to 20 degrees hotter than surrounding areas with more trees and grass.

This temperature difference is because in cities, vegetation is replaced by pavement and huge buildings. The asphalt and concrete absorb the sun’s heat, causing surface temperatures to rise. The taller buildings and narrow streets also reduce air flow and trap heat.

In poverty-stricken countries, the slum communities suffer most from extremely hot weather. Without water, drainage system, power and sanitation facilities, the makeshift dwellings stink from the all-around filth that heat aggravates. The stench is overpowering; one would be amazed by the incredible resilience of the dwellers of such infernal places.

In Metro Manila cities and in other cities of the world of similar circumstances, how persons deprived of liberty remained composed and cool in cramped and overcrowded detention cells during extremely hot weather is also a source of wonder.

Resiliency is the magic trait. It allows human to remain cool even in the most difficult of situations.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)