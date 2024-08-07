TURNING POINT: A Recurring Environmental Disaster

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 07 August) – Our archipelagic situation in a typhoon path always puts us, time and again, at risk to oil spill accidents. This is sad and unfortunate because as an archipelago our country is rich in marine biodiversity and is highly dependent on its coastal resources.

On July 25, 2024, the Philippine-flagged industrial fuel tanker MT Terra Nova loaded with one to four million liters of industrial oil capsized and sank in Manila Bay, off the east coast of Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan, causing a devastating oil spill. Another vessel, MTKR Jason Bradly, carrying 5,500 liters of diesel, sank, too, in the waters off Mariveles, Bataan two days later. On July 31, 2024, another vessel, MV Mirola 1, which carries 300,000 liters of diesel, ran aground also near the shore of Mariveles and is leaking its cargo in the area.

It was a whammy environmental disaster in a single month in the wake of Typhoon Gaemi (known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Carina) that adversely impacted on the ecology and economy of the coastal communities of Manila Bay.

An oil slick suffocates and kills marine lives, to include fish, shellfish, zoo and phytoplankton in affected areas. To survive some fish would move farther into the deep ocean, leaving and rendering a fishing ground unproductive for a length of time. Fish farms, like the oyster culture in Cavite waters, could be wiped out if an oil slick is not contained.

Moreover, oil slick may also smother mangroves, particularly saplings and thus threatens the integrity of the ecosystem. Mangrove areas are breeding grounds of various species of fish and crustaceans. It also destroys corals, thus, the entire productivity of an affected area.

Economically, the disaster has disrupted the livelihoods of thousands of fishers who rely on the bay’s resources. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has reported that the oil spill could result in losses amounting to millions of pesos, not only from the direct impact on fishing but also from the broader economic effects on related industries such as tourism and seafood processing.

Public health is another critical concern. The presence of oil and its chemical components in the water poses serious health risks to residents in affected areas. Ingesting contaminated seafood or coming into contact with polluted water can lead to various health issues, including skin irritations, respiratory problems, and long-term illnesses. The Department of Health has issued advisories warning against consuming seafood from the affected areas and has set up medical facilities to assist those experiencing health complications.

The government’s declaration of a state of calamity in affected areas is a crucial step in mobilizing resources for relief and recovery efforts.

In response to the disaster, a task force has been established to coordinate cleanup operations and mitigate the spill’s environmental impact.

The task force, comprising various government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private sector partners, has been working tirelessly to contain and clean up the spill. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard are leading efforts to deploy containment booms and skimmers to prevent the further spread of oil.

An innovative approach being employed is the use of human hair and other common materials to absorb the oil. Local barbershops and salons have been collecting hair clippings, which are effective in soaking up oil due to their natural absorptive properties. Additionally, other materials such as coconut husks and chicken feathers are being utilized in the cleanup process.

These methods provide a low-cost, eco-friendly solution to the oil spill problem.

Oil slicks may dissipate thin or disintegrate into harmless bits after sometime by action of strong waves and water currents. Typhoons are of great help in hastening the dissolution of this severe environmental disaster.

As before, we need to pray for a perfect storm.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental.)