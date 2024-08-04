MIND DA NOISE: TS is for Typhoon Sara

MINDANAO (MindaNews / 04 August) — The country was barely recovering from Tropical Depression (TD) Butchoy and Tropical Storm (TS) Carina which submerged cities and towns when an unannounced TS struck: Typhoon Sara.

Typhoon Sara made landfall at 8:03 a.m. on Monday, July 29, ranting through her FB post about being harassed by the national police chief.

Her supporters cheered her on and shared her post. But netizens critical of her responded: Please, Lunes na Lunes, unang araw ng pasukan, trapik usab. Kabati ba sya unsa ‘nang harassed? Don’t us.

Last time observers checked, VP Sara was still vacationing in Germany with her family when her open letter ranting against Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil for what she called “political harassment” went viral. The people wondered why she had to fly all the way to Germany just to write a four-page rant? Naghanap ng ambience para mag-rant? Ibang klaseng bakasyon ito.

There were speculations that VP Sara went to Germany to watch the Taylor Swift concert in Munich that fell on the same day Carina hit the country. TS attending a TS concert would have been perfect.

But those were just speculations. Pinoy Taylor Swift fans (known as Swifties) believe that the VP is no longer a fan of the phenomenal pop icon because of the song Anti-Hero that has these lyrics: “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

It is not hard to imagine if she could sing that song….

There were also speculations that the VP dropped by France to watch the Olympics opening, but backed off when she saw that French heavy metal band Gojira growling with a beheaded Marie Antoinette in the castle.

So, she can’t stand pop, she can’t stand metal. Her playlist will likely be left with her Andrew E. campaign jingle, “Heto na Inday Sara” that was played to death in 2022.

Speaking of problems, we go back to that letter. She cried why 75 police officers were taken away from her 433-security team. Yes, you read it right: 433.

Bulacan Rep. Florida Robes chided Sara for her “childish tantrums” and “nothing but theatrics to hide the fact that she had more bodyguards than all former vice presidents combined.”

“Some VPs’ had security details that would fit in a van. Hers would need three Airbus planes filled to the rafters,” Robes was quoted in a Manila Times report.

An Airbus accommodates from 100 to 244 passengers on its single-aisle aircraft while its widebody aircraft can carry from 260 to 850 passengers, according to the company’s website.

Wonder how many of her security team flew with her to Germany, all-expense paid ba?

VP Sara’s security contingent of 433 less 75 is still 358 or more than thrice the security contingent of her predecessor, Leni Robredo. In an Inquirer report, Barry Gutierrez, a former party-list Representative who served as Robredo’s spokesperson while she was VP, said Robredo had a security contingent of only 108 at the start of her term in 2016, 83 by 2020 and 78 by the time her term ended on June 30, 2022.

But Senator Bato dela Rosa, who served as city police chief (2012 to 2013) under then Davao City Mayor Sara, still thinks VP Sara needs more, by inviting retired police officers to volunteer and protect the VP for free. “Bayanihan lang, walang sweldo!”

As usual, her supporters cheered. But critics quickly posted: Maayo pa ning mga DDS trolls kay bayaran. Kini libre? LOL. Walay sweldo? Unya ang ilang protektahan nakahurot og 125M Confidential Funds? Hwaw. (The DDS trolls are better off because they’re paid. (Bato’s proposal) is for free? LOL. No salary? And they will protect somebody who spent 125M pesos confidential funds?)

Senator Robin Padilla, a Duterte ally, is even calling ex-rebels to do the same. We’re glad Badoy is no longer on-the-air to red-tag the Senator for his patriotic call to defend the second highest official of the land.

Speaking of patriotic, VP Sara has yet to comment on the West Philippine Sea conflict with China. People are still amazed that her only response to this are two words: “No comment,” while the issue of her security detail prompted her to write a “tantrum” four pages long.

Curiously, Sara’s letter did not use the VP letterhead. She addressed the PNP Chief by his first name, Rommel. No formal rank of general, chief, or sir, even if her complaint was about the relief of 75 of her VP security personnel. And she signed the letter as “Sara Zimmerman Duterte.” But the next day, she wrote a one-page Thank You letter to Senators Bato, Bong Go, Robin Padilla and the rest of her supporters for the offer to provide security for her family. She signed the letter “Vice President Sara Z. Duterte.”

Cebu gay comedian Jude Bacalso, is now trying to lecture the VP on the right way of addressing “Sir.”

But then again, Sara’s “tantrums” did not generate the reaction she expected: an answer from the PNP chief. If Marbil had, that would have set off yet another reaction from her.



Marbil, however, said nothing. “PNP ignores Sara’s tirades,” the Philippine Star said. “PNP chief mum on Duterte’s letter,” the Philippine Daily Inquirer said. “PNP chief mum on Sara Duterte’s open letter,” SunStar Philippine said.

The Philippine Star reported that Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s public information officer, said Marbil was busy attending to the needs of PNP personnel affected by TS Carina. “Our PNP chief himself appealed to us to do our police work and please spare the PNP organization from these political issues and noise,” she was quoted as saying.

Ayayay. Si Sara giisnab?

Seems like Marbil has opted to mark himself safe from Typhoon Sara’s sound and fury.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).