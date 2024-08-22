MIND DA NOISE: Sara at ang isang libro

Before we get to VP Sara, we want to thank our sponsor for this column: NEDA, the authority that believes we can survive by eating Noodles, Eggs, Delata & Asin.

Now on to the most talked about issue, the 10-million-peso storybook and the storyteller.

VP Sara went to town, este, the Senate budget hearing pala, telling senators how her office needs P2-billion to help people in need (pang-ospital, ayuda, libing), and to print a book.

She bragged to the senators that she wrote a storybook which she would give away to students.

But when Senator Risa asks why this book costs 10 million, VP Sara made away and not friends with the senator whom she helped before in the past elections.

The book’s title is Isang Kaibigan. But after the hearing, VP Sara is focused on Isang Kaaway.

*

As VP Sara fumed over Sen. Risa for “politicizing” the budget, some suggested a title change of her book into: Iyaking Kaibigan or Kaibigang Angry Bird.

But wait there’s more. In the aftermath of the Senate hearing and allegations of plagiarizing the story, VP Sara thinks of writing another storybook. Hindi pa nga na-aprub ang first book, heto may sequel nang iniisip.

As her first book was titled Isang Kaibigan, she said her second bookis about a friend’s betrayal.

VP Sara wrote in her statement: “Napakadaling sumulat ng maikling kwento batay sa sariling karanasan”. Which made people wonder how she wrote her first storybook about a parrot helping an owl during a storm, when in real life she and her family vacationed in Germany during Typhoon Carina.

But we believe her second book will be based on her real experience. The working title is: Ang Dating Magkaibigan: the Uniteam Breakup Story.

*

The OVP plans to publish 200,000 copies of the book Isang Kaibigan. It’s probably the most expensive talent fee for a book designed using a Canva account which charges a subscription worth $119.99 a year or that’s Php 6,700 a year. Canva might charge that artist soon for stealing that big of a profit.

*

VP Sara fanatics are trying hard to defend the issue. They are saying all politicians naman, including Senator Risa, have taken advantage of political funds and projects to project themselves.

So, our response: VP Sara at kayong lahat, stop politicizing our tax money.

*

Seriously, as a netizen points out, 10 million pesos can fund 40 book grants at P250,000 each; or it can publish hundreds of storybooks that will respond to the needs of public schools looking for curriculum-based storybooks.

Imagine this can support around 40 good writers, storytellers and 40 more artists to come out with better stories for our school children. That’s putting our tax money to good use, to feed the minds of children and learn a thing about citizenship and choosing better leaders.

Those better leaders by the way, don’t create fiction or myths of themselves, they rather create chances for everyone to grow.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).