MIND DA NOISE: Ka-bibo sa Agosto, Shiminet





MINDANAO (MindaNews / 30 August) – Davao City will remember August for the vibrant colors, the passionate chants on the streets and the reactions from the crowd.

I’m not talking about Kadayawan, I’m talking about the standoff between Apollo Quiboloy followers and the police that has been going on for almost a week.

Dabawenyos are more fixated in this operation to hunt Quiboloy inside his KOJC compound over the Kadayawan Festival’s activities such as Indak-Indak, Pamulak and Hiyas.

Uris ang Kadayawan. This operation should have been part of Kadayawan and let’s call it Taguanay sa Kadayawan. An indigenous game to find a fugitive inside a compound with ingenious bunkers and tunnels.

While Kadayawan celebrates Davao’s tribal roots, the hunt for Quiboloy has produced two new tribes: fanatics and critics.

Kadayawan celebrates the bountiful harvest of the city. But there is no bigger bounty than finding Quiboloy with a reward of 10 million pesos.

Kung kabalo lang ka, you don’t need to make your feet ache from doing indak-indak to win one million. You just go to KOJC, dig all over the place looking for tunnels and bunkers for a chance to win 10 million.

It’s been nearly a week now and the police have searched every corner, every building, every room, every cabinet, even every ground pipe kung asa naka sukskok si Quiboloy. But he’s nowhere to be found.

Maybe if they go to the KOJC Chapel and pray, then the “appointed son of God” will appear because you want to find your answer.

During the standoff that spilled out into the highway, KOJC members shouted for hustisya and also for Duterte. Which makes it a sin because you can’t serve two masters.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the police operation for so-called use of “excessive force” on KOJC members, trampling their human rights. This makes people wonder now if Quiboloy truly has the power to transform the soul of a human rights violator.

Here’s a lesson: Even the powerful “appointed son of God” needs a lawyer. If the real, original son of God had one lawyer, he might not need to be crucified. And we don’t need to celebrate Easter.

To end this part, let’s sing the song:

Kung ikaw anak sa Diyos, ngano man nagtago ka

Murag mahadlok ka sa yawa, alien!

Kung ikaw charismatic, ako charismatic,

Kitang duha gipang-atik!

**

August will be remembered for police finding people who have turned invisible: Alice Guo and Quiboloy.

If only we can make our problems turn invisible as well.

**

Another August news is Vice President Inday Sara fighting with lawmakers during a committee hearing for her budget request.

Her fans said she slayed 17 lawmakers with her tough attitude. The rest of the country thinks the opposite happened. It’s her budget, and her reputation, that is dead on the House floor.

Inday Sara fans think that this is the beginning for the 2025 campaign and will call her coalition the o-“pusit”-tion vs BBM. Squid Game 2025 begins.

But Inday Sara doesn’t need fans or followers, she needs Isang Kaibigan in the House to help her get the budget.

Shiminet get her budget

Shiminet get along

Shiminet have good manners

UnShimine, she’s acting wrong.

(Mind Da Noise is a column by jaded Mindanawon observers).