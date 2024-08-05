INTEGRAL ECOLOGY: Becoming Synodal Communities after Laudato Si’ (5)

Last of 5 parts

(Third Talk delivered at the annual holy retreat of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines held at the Monastery of the Transfiguration in Malaybalay City on the theme “Synod Spirituality: Embracing Ecology in the Light of Laudato Si’ and Laudate deum” on July 2-4, 2024)

8. Towards a Synodal Church that Embraces Both Human and Ecological Communities

It is good to start living out the praxis of human and ecological community in the context of Basic Ecclesial Community, which is “church itself” in its lowest level.[1] If this is not achievable on this level, where the members “actually know and recognize one another” and “maintain a direct personal relationship among all its members,”[2] then it would be more difficult to make it happen either on the parish or diocese level.

Msgr. Manuel Gabriel significantly noted that “Basic Human Communities (BHCs) precede BCCs and BECs. In most instances, BHCs served as foundations for the building up of BCCs and BECs.”[3] However, as time goes by, it has been observed that many BECs have been detached from their human rootedness and tended to be “too inward-turned” and exclusivist to the effect of neglecting their outward thrusts.[4] Consequently, their Christian life exclusively revolved around the ecclesial space.

To overcome their tendency to be ecclesiocentric, BECs need to see themselves as situated within human communities characterized by a plurality of classes, faiths, races, and cultures. Msgr. Gabriel challenged the BECs and BCCs “to go back to the most basic reference point, the Basic Human Communities.”[5] For him, to “re-root their being ‘ecclesial’ and ‘Christian’ to the dimension of ‘being’ human”[6] is extremely important for becoming a synodal church as they “provide a common ground where we can co-journey with people of other faiths and beliefs, with unbelievers and even those against our credo.”[7]

Bro. Carlito “Karl” Gaspar, CSsR speaks at the workshop on “BEC, Indigenous Peoples and Ecology” during the 4th BEC National Assembly held in Davao City on November 11-14, 2019. Photo courtesy of Fr. Reynaldo D. Raluto.

Sadly, among BEC’s practical engagement with human communities, the interreligious dialogue with Lumads remains a less developed ministry until now. For this reason, “the CBCP-BEC Committee has deepened the nature and thrust of Basic Human Communities in the IPs’ context.”[8]

To be responsive to the urgent challenges of ecological crises, there were already attempts in the past to integrate the environmental praxis in BEC as part of the mission of the kingly/servant community.[9] Recently, the CBCP-BEC commission pursued it by creatively appropriating the ecological perspective of community. In fact, during the BEC National Assembly held in Davao in 2019, the term Basic Ecological Communities emerged as one way of updating BEC’s ad extra thrusts and expanding the notion of community.[10]

The thrust of becoming Basic Ecological Communities was significantly advanced during the 17th Mindanao-Sulu Pastoral Conference (MSPC) held in Cagayan de Oro in 2022. Finally, the BEC National Assembly held in Bacolod in 2023 issued a Statement of Commitment: “To actively engage in climate emergency action by becoming basic ecological communities, aware that caring for our common home is an integral part of their daily life and Christian mission.” This presupposes that a BEC does not become ecological simply by inserting seasonal tree planting schedules, clean-up drive, and other greening program in its activities.

Let’s hope for the coming of a synodal church that embraces both the human and ecological dimensions of community.

Guide Questions for Reflection

1. Which of the points, statements, insights and/or data (a) are new to you? (b) you find difficult (challenging) to embrace or put into action? (c) are inspiring, enlightening and/or helpful? (d) and/or still in need of more time for discernment?

2. In the spirit of synodality, how can we ensure that our theological reflections and pastoral actions are informed by the lived experiences and pastoral needs of the poor, excluded and marginalized?

3. How can you make your diocese/region more ecological? To whom the Lord is calling you to reach out? What is the one tangible “next step” you can commit to taking in the next 60 days to contribute more meaningfully to making your diocese/region more ecological?

Fr. Reynaldo D. Raluto is a Roman Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Malaybalay. He serves as parish priest of Jesus Nazareno Parish of Libona, Bukidnon since 2021. He leads the Integral Ecology Ministry of the Diocese of Malaybalay since 2022. From 2011 to 2021, he has served as Academic Dean of St. John Vianney Theological Seminary in Cagayan de Oro where he also teaches fundamental/systematic theology and Catholic social teaching. Among his ecological advocacies are planting/growing Philippine native trees, mountain climbing, and active participation in the cultural and ecological activities of the indigenous people apostolate (IPA) of the Diocese of Malaybalay.

