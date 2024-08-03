BATANG MINDANAW: She’s admirable

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 August) — It was serendipity to meet her again. Nothing has changed except for her grade level; she is now in grade 5, which is a testament to her perseverance and willingness to learn. Her presence has been a staple in my consciousness, accentuating her resilience.

I met Ana (not her real name). She is part of a marginalized group. She is young, but not too naive. What she does is go to school, which is something I would generally expect of children her age. But aside from being a student in elementary school, she is also a warrior. I say “warrior” because I believe it describes someone who engages in and invests in a battle. That is how I describe Ana, as I observe her almost every day, fighting daily struggles while scavenging for food, water, and other necessities for survival.

She was at our sari-sari store when I met her again recently, wearing almost ragged clothes. She used to visit us whenever she looked for unadulterated overripe fruits such as bananas, apples, and mangoes. My mother and I used to call her “suki” because she kept coming back to our store as if she were a regular customer.

During our previous encounter, my mother asked her, out of curiosity, what grade level she was in at elementary school [since classes had resumed]. She proudly said that she is now in grade 5 and can read and write. It’s admirable. She’s admirable. Her response instantly wowed us and filled us with joy as well, knowing how difficult it must be for her to balance school with the harsh realities of life. Simply put, we are immensely proud of her.

Ana’s situation is not much different from that of other children in the country. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, “Children are among the most vulnerable population groups in society.” This also reflects the pain and pleas for mercy that children from poorest of the poor families often endure daily, with blurred lines between their suffering and the support they are spared.

This realization mustered the sense to help me understand better that growing up in poverty or being poor is undeniably tough, especially when it is not within one’s control. From a young age, you’re expected to balance innocence with maturity, being strong enough to handle or withstand the difficulties you encounter—it requires a lot of resilience.

Moreover, I also recognize how fortunate I was as a child to have three meals a day and have access to clothing and other basic needs, or at least to have “sakto lang” opportunities. While I am grateful for what I have before and now, I lament that not everyone is as blessed. I hope the world will eventually provide more opportunities and support, especially for the young ones, whom we consider “the hope of the future.”

They didn’t choose to be poor after all.

Ana didn’t choose to be poor.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, writes from Surigao City and is an AB English Language graduate from Surigao del Norte State University.