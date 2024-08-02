BATANG MINDANAW: On the ‘write’ path

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 August) — As cliché as it may sound, we all have stories to share, right?

I recently had a “kumustahan” session with my high school friend Ernest on Messenger. Like me, he is also a writer. However, he excels more than I do because he developed a passion for writing at a young age, whereas I only started a few years ago, influenced by the AB English Language program that I pursued in college. Nevertheless, Ernest and I share a love for writing non-fiction pieces, such as this one.

During our conversation, Ernest was incredibly “earnest” in his compliments about my recent works published here on MindaNews. He praised my writing, emphasizing that my pieces were well-crafted, relevant, and relatable as well. Reading his comments made me feel “kilig,” especially after realizing how challenging or daunting it is to summon the right words, coaxing and crafting a story to form a complete article that captivates readers (like Ernest) with one’s thoughts.

In crafting paragraphs, I aim to meaningfully share inspiring stories with people, show my passion for language, and convince people of what I write. Thankfully, in that aspect, I believe Ernest was convinced by what I had written lately to the point that he missed writing and hopes to reignite his passion, as he is taking a break from it due to being busy with certain aspects of his life.

Now I realize even more that writing is effective in connecting with people. It’s liberating. I see it as a bridge that connects one soul to another, and with that realization, I would love to believe that I am on the “write” path.

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, writes from Surigao City and is an AB English Language graduate from Surigao del Norte State University.)