BATANG MINDANAW: Let’s keep dreaming 

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 August) – I have always believed that having a dream has the power to boost confidence and uplift oneself. To have a dream means to keep going in life.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

This question (which is asking about your dream) was first introduced to me when I was in elementary school. Back then, I was certain that I wanted to be a geographer because I was enamored with the grandeur of the Earth and human society.

As I entered junior high school, my dream changed. I just wanted to travel the world and once thought that pursuing a degree in Tourism in college would unravel that dream. However, that aspiration soon felt somewhat passé, and I cringed at how naive I had been. I think it was a brave move for me to reassess my goals.

By the time I reached senior high school, my dream had shifted again. I wanted to become a teacher, driven by a conviction to cultivate young lives to become better and inspired by the opportunity to educate and guide them as they stood on the cusp of their future.

Yet, college presented its own challenges. I was beset by various obstacles and eventually found myself unable to pursue an Education degree as I had hoped. Instead, I embarked on a smooth sailing journey through an English Language program, which was like killing two birds with one stone: it offered me a new path in writing and a magnitude of different perspectives on life in general.

Right now, I have realized that dreams can change, and it can be painful to think that I might not be strong enough to pursue my dreams when I was younger. Nevertheless, recognizing that life is not always in our favor is relatively reassuring. It’s not about disregarding youthful ambitions, but rather acknowledging that although life might not always align with our initial plans, the status you’re in today remains just as valuable and meaningful if you view it from a brighter perspective. As Catriona Gray said it well, “To everyone with a dream, know that your dreams are valid, and on your path you are never denied, and only redirected.”

In conclusion, I want to emphasize the belief that started this reflection: “Having a dream has the power to boost confidence and uplift oneself. To have a dream means to keep going in life.” I think that whenever we face self-doubt or difficulty, holding onto a dream—or dreaming a new one—can offer segments of hope and a sense of direction as well.

While dreams can evolve, their power to move and spark change remains constant, reflecting the enduring nature of being a dreamer. We are all dreamers—that’s the way of life. And dreaming is free anyway.

Let’s keep dreaming and hope for the best; who knows, sooner or later we’ll end up in the right places.

Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, writes from Surigao City and is an AB English Language graduate from Surigao del Norte State University.