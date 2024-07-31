BATANG MINDANAW: ‘Quote’ my attention 

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 July)—As Filipinos, we find satisfaction and enjoyment in reading quotes, whether they come from online sources, magazines, books, or movies. Recently, one quote that particularly “quote” [caught] my attention or let’s say appears to have ‘quote’-ion [caution] light is by Tom Ford, which reads, “Time and silence are the most luxurious things today.” It is.

Tick, tock, tick, tock.

In this rapidly evolving, fast-paced, and often absurd world, we have come to realize that time and silence are as precious as gold—treasured and sought after. Luxurious.

While we dwell in the realms of the world, we often forget to live life to the fullest and to cherish ourselves and those we love the most. We tend to overlook the immense beauty and importance of quality time, whether it’s marveling at the moment with our loved ones or simply enjoying our own company and the silence we feel within us.

The constant pressure we place on ourselves can make it increasingly difficult to appreciate these moments of stillness, this tranquility. When we become too invested in things and overwhelmed by chaos, it takes a toll on us, leads to too much worrying and soon enough, it becomes harder to breathe freely.

Moreover, I believe that in a world where milestones are celebrated and dreams are pursued with heavy expectations, towering heights and stringent cut-offs, our physical and mental well-being is often at risk. Quality time and silence offer a necessary break from the constant pressures of a bustling life, allowing us to reflect, connect with the universe, and savor the present moment. Therefore, time and silence are indeed a luxury that we need every single day just as we need food and water to thrive and survive.

Let me quote from my previous articles about time and silence:

“I believe in living in the moment, and I have always felt that one should live life to the fullest so that when death comes, regardless of when it arrives, one can be content and have a sense of fulfillment. If we don’t, it will be a bitter regret.” (https://opinion.inquirer.net/159975/carpe-diem-2)

“When worrying haunts me, aside from seeking guidance from God, I turn to either walking or writing—two potent remedies that effectively bestow the comfort I need to let worries float away.” (https://mindanews.com/mindaviews/2024/04/batang-mindanaw-i-walk-i-write/)

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, writes from Surigao City and is an AB English Language graduate from Surigao del Norte State University.)