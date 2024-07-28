BATANG MINDANAW: Mirror, mirror on the wall

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 July) — In fairy tales, mirrors are instrumental in causing harm and creating conflicts between people, oneself, and society. However, I would like to believe that in reality, mirrors are not inevitably like that.

Let me ask: What does a mirror on your wall mean to you? Is it merely a decorative piece or does it serve a deeper purpose?

To me, a mirror is more than just an object; it is like a Golden Gate Bridge (depending on how you perceive it) connecting your past self to your present self, offering a glimpse into who you once were while reminding you of the journey you’ve taken—likely one to two years ago. It can be a “malayo pa, pero malayo na” moment for you. It can be therapy for your wounded soul. A mirror can be your friend, giving you all the time you need to understand your experiences, process your emotions, and eventually heal.

When was the last time you paused in front of a mirror in complete silence, deliberately staring for a few seconds or even longer, trying to dissect what has changed in you — perhaps in your appearance or mindset — or to remind yourself of how blessed you have been? Have you ever experienced such a moment of self-reflection? I have.

Two years ago, I was diagnosed with a gallbladder problem, which led to a surgery (open surgery) called cholecystectomy. My gallbladder was removed, and I spent almost a month in a public hospital. The illness itself was challenging, but it was even more so because, as a college student during the pandemic, I had to juggle health concerns while answering modules and attending online classes. Lisod. I even thought it would be the end of my student life. But by God’s grace, I was able to gradually rise to the occasion and graduate cum laude, ardently believing that everything happens for a reason, which has deepened my faith in Him. I have not succumbed much to despair.

Fast forward to now: As I look at myself in the mirror at home, I can’t help feeling nostalgic at the moment. I am amazed at how I look. I can honestly say that I have never looked more wholesome than I do now. I have gained weight; I am no longer very thin. I am no longer in low spirits; my equilibrium has been restored. On my face, you can see hope. It is difficult to believe that I was once wretched. Moreover, I know that I still have a lot to encounter and learn on this trip we call life, yet I am positive about facing the unknowns and facing the mirror once I need it.

Let me make a request: Look at yourself in the mirror, pause, and find some beauty in what you see. You are blessed more than you can ever imagine.

(Batang Mindanaw is the youth section of MindaNews. Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 23, writes from Surigao City and is currently pursuing a master’s degree).