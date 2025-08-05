WebClick Tracer

FACT CHECK | Videos reusing viral “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” audio are fake 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 August) – A series of videos has been circulating on Facebook using the same unverified audio from a viral “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” clip to simulate scenes of armed conflict. 

These videos are fake, with no confirmed location, no verified source, and no visible evidence of actual fighting.

The original video, posted by a Facebook user named Benladin Sandigan, shows a handheld shot of a quiet grassland with dense trees in the far background. 

Overlaid on this seemingly peaceful landscape is an audio of rapid, loud gunfire. 

Despite the absence of any visible conflict or human activity, the video was widely shared and interpreted as footage of a live armed encounter.

As of 10:45 p.m. August 04, the video had reached 4.5m views, with 29k reactions, 1.8k comments, and 2.4k shares.  

However, the uploader has not provided any details about the location or context of the video. 

When asked in the comment section where in Mindanao the clip was taken, Sandigan repeatedly deflected with nonsensical or vague replies.

He eventually replied to one commenter that his post is for content purposes only. 

Since the video went viral, at least four other Facebook users have posted similar content using the same audio to falsely dramatize different locations.

Facebook user Floro Panure Bermejo posted a video showing a grassy hilltop view and a ricefield during sunrise with loud gunshots in the background.

The video was captioned: “5:00 am bak bakan na” (5:00 am, the fight’s on). 

When asked where the supposed clash occurred, he claimed it was in Zamboanga. 

However, no armed encounters or military operations were reported in Zamboanga at the time the video was posted.

Facebook user Oscar Castillo also posted a video of him in what appears to be a staged encounter resembling an ambush, using the same sound effects. It was also captioned “Ambush.”

Another video posted by Areil Simba on Facebook with over 2.3k views shows footage from inside a jeepney while the same audio plays in the background. 

This video had no explanation in the caption except for a praying emoji, which could imply that a dangerous situation was unfolding.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Allan Angcahan’s video also shows a landscape with towering coconut trees and dense vegetation. The accompanying gunfire sound is still present.

It was captioned: “Gera man adtong unahan” (There’s a war up ahead).

But like the others, this video contains no contextual information, no location, and no confirmation that an incident had occurred in the area shown.

MindaNews is fact-checking these videos because they continue to mislead thousands of viewers and are contributing to the spread of misinformation. 

The use of edited or dramatized footage to depict armed conflict in Mindanao is not only irresponsible but also harmful. 

It can incite panic, reinforce negative stereotypes about the region, and disrespect the lived realities of communities who have experienced real violence. 

While armed conflicts led to displacements of thousands of Mindanawons in the past, the island has been considered generally peaceful following the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) in 2014 after 17 years of negotiations between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). 

Mindanao’s overall safety rating has also increased, with a 2024 rating of 89.69% according to a perception study by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). 

This is an improvement from 88% in 2023. 

Specifically, Basilan and Lanao del Sur in the BARMM region have the highest safety rating at 95%. Davao Oriental in the Davao Region also boasts a high safety rating of 95%.

As of 10 p.m. on August 04, there has been  no confirmation that the gunfire audio in the original “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” video even came from an actual incident. 

There is no available metadata, timestamp, or geolocation tied to the footage, and no credible sources have verified any armed encounter in Mindanao that aligns with the video’s content. 

The lack of visible subjects, movement, or action in the original video also casts doubt on its credibility. Yet its viral reach and subsequent imitations have already created the illusion of widespread violence where none has been verified.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. 

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.
 
What is MindaNews Fact Check?
MindaNews Fact Check tracks and debunks fake news, false claims and misleading statements of government officials, civil society leaders and netizens being spread on the internet, especially on social media sites. MindaNews values truth and accuracy in performing our journalistic work.
Why we fact-check?
Politicians, government officials and other public and private figures at times tend to bend facts to suit or advance their vested interests, or their principals, in effect misleading the public. The distorted facts spread easily with the popularity of the internet and the wide influence of social media.
 
As independent journalists, our primordial duty is to tell the truth and present facts to help the public discern issues and concerns impacting their lives.
How do we rate claims?

FAKE – if the claim is completely invented.

FALSE – if the claim contradicts, undermines or disputes truthful facts, actual events and official records (i.e. laws and scientific studies)

MISLEADING – if the claim is based on truth but maliciously twisted that gives a different impression to serve a group or individual’s vested interests.

ALTERED – pertains to images or videos that were manipulated to mislead the public.

MISSING CONTEXT – if the claim needs more clarification or contextualization to make it clearer.
 
Where do you post your results?
We post our fact-checked stories in mindanews.com, on Facebook and Twitter with links to the original piece. We have a dedicated fact check page, where all fact-checked stories can be found.
How did MindaNews Fact Check start?

Since its establishment in 2001, MindaNews has been living up to its vision of being the “leading provider of accurate, timely and comprehensive news and information on Mindanao and its peoples, serving economically, politically and culturally empowered communities” and its mission to “professionally and responsibly cover Mindanao events, peoples and issues to inform, educate, inspire and influence communities.”

MindaNews was founded by reporters precisely to ensure that reports about Mindanao, an island grouping that has suffered misinformation and disinformation long before these words became fashionable, are accurate.
 
Our policy has always been to ensure that reports are thoroughly vetted before they are dispatched and uploaded on our website.
 
Our fact-checking initiative with a uniform format started in October 2021 as part of Internews’ pioneering Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator (PFCI) project. Internews is an international non-profit that supports independent media from 100 countries.
 
Prior to the PFCI project, MindaNews co-founded Tsek.ph, a collaboration among Philippine media institutions to fight disinformation and misinformation during the 2019. Tsek.ph did the same thing for the 2022 elections.
 
Where do you get funds?
MindaNews has sustained its operation through proceeds from subscriptions of its news service (news, special reports, opinion pieces, photos) and sales of books. It also receives grants from non-state actors. Editorial prerogative, however, is left entirely to MindaNews.
 
MindaNews does not accept funds from politicians or domestic or foreign states for its fact-checking initiative. For the other operations of MindaNews as a media organization, we have received grants from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The grants from NED and UNESCO have been used for coverage, staff compensation, administrative expenses, and to train fellow journalists.
 
For MindaNews’ fact-checking initiatives, it received support from Internews (September 2021 to October 2022) and the BUILD grant administered by the International Fact-Checking Network (August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024).
 
As a matter of policy, MindaNews does not allow these funders to interfere in our editorial processes.
 
Do you accept leads from the public for your fact-checking initiative?
 
MindaNews encourages the public to provide us with leads not only for potential fact-check pieces but other news stories as well of interest to the general public.
Our fact checks include this paragraph encouraging readers to be part of the process: “As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact check pieces.”

MindaNews Fact Check - Methodology

What standards do you follow when fact-checking?


As a news organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews.


We abide by the Philippine Press Institute’s Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Since we became part of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator project, we have been striving to adhere with the IFCN Code of Principles, in step with our organization’s commitment to non-partisanship, transparency and fairness.


We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. 


We don’t fact-check opinions.

How do we fact-check?

Step 1: Team members monitor press conferences, speeches, statements, news, interviews, social media sites, etc. for statements worth fact-checking.


Step 2: When a claim is worth fact-checking, a team member looks for multiple sources to dispute the claim, including tracing the original source document.


Step 3:  Fact-checked claims are then submitted to the editor for copy editing and vetting. The link/s to debunk the claim are always included in the story.  


Step 4: A rating card is prepared to accompany the fact-checked piece, or infographics if needed, to immediately flag readers what the article is all about. 


Step 5: The senior editor takes another look before the article is posted on the website and social media accounts.

Correction Policy

Consistent with our vision and mission as a media institution, we rectify any error committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify us thru editor@mindanews.com or our Facebook Messenger @Mindanews.


Correction Workflow


  • Errors pointed out are immediately brought to the attention of the editors and the fact-checking team. 


  • The fact-checker is immediately notified for verification. 


  • Once verified, the error is to be corrected within 24 hours and vetted before publication on the website. 


  • Readers will immediately know errors have been corrected through the Editor’s note posted above the article. 


  • The person who notified MindaNews about the error will be informed that the correction has been made.

About MindaNews

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media. MinJourn, which is duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission with registration number CN201700385, is managed by its Board of Directors.

MindaNews values its journalistic independence. It started in May 2001 as a media cooperative and in January 2017 registered as a nonstock, nonprofit media organization.  We do not  accept funding from politicians, political parties or partisan groups.

Editorial staff

Fact-checking Unit: Romer (Bong) Sarmiento, Yas D. Ocampo

 

Mindanao Institute of Journalism

 

Board of Directors

President & CEO: Jowel Canuday, D.Phil. (oxon.)
Vice President: Romer S. Sarmiento

Members
Carolyn O. Arguillas, M.A.
Rhodora Gail T. Ilagan, Ph.D.
Amalia B. Cabusao (Doc Can.)
Robert D. Timonera
Ellen P. Alinea