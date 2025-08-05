FACT CHECK | Videos reusing viral “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” audio are fake 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 August) – A series of videos has been circulating on Facebook using the same unverified audio from a viral “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” clip to simulate scenes of armed conflict.
These videos are fake, with no confirmed location, no verified source, and no visible evidence of actual fighting.
The original video, posted by a Facebook user named Benladin Sandigan, shows a handheld shot of a quiet grassland with dense trees in the far background.
Overlaid on this seemingly peaceful landscape is an audio of rapid, loud gunfire.
Despite the absence of any visible conflict or human activity, the video was widely shared and interpreted as footage of a live armed encounter.
As of 10:45 p.m. August 04, the video had reached 4.5m views, with 29k reactions, 1.8k comments, and 2.4k shares.
However, the uploader has not provided any details about the location or context of the video.
When asked in the comment section where in Mindanao the clip was taken, Sandigan repeatedly deflected with nonsensical or vague replies.
He eventually replied to one commenter that his post is for content purposes only.
Since the video went viral, at least four other Facebook users have posted similar content using the same audio to falsely dramatize different locations.
Facebook user Floro Panure Bermejo posted a video showing a grassy hilltop view and a ricefield during sunrise with loud gunshots in the background.
The video was captioned: “5:00 am bak bakan na” (5:00 am, the fight’s on).
When asked where the supposed clash occurred, he claimed it was in Zamboanga.
However, no armed encounters or military operations were reported in Zamboanga at the time the video was posted.
Facebook user Oscar Castillo also posted a video of him in what appears to be a staged encounter resembling an ambush, using the same sound effects. It was also captioned “Ambush.”
Another video posted by Areil Simba on Facebook with over 2.3k views shows footage from inside a jeepney while the same audio plays in the background.
This video had no explanation in the caption except for a praying emoji, which could imply that a dangerous situation was unfolding.
Meanwhile, Facebook user Allan Angcahan’s video also shows a landscape with towering coconut trees and dense vegetation. The accompanying gunfire sound is still present.
It was captioned: “Gera man adtong unahan” (There’s a war up ahead).
But like the others, this video contains no contextual information, no location, and no confirmation that an incident had occurred in the area shown.
MindaNews is fact-checking these videos because they continue to mislead thousands of viewers and are contributing to the spread of misinformation.
The use of edited or dramatized footage to depict armed conflict in Mindanao is not only irresponsible but also harmful.
It can incite panic, reinforce negative stereotypes about the region, and disrespect the lived realities of communities who have experienced real violence.
While armed conflicts led to displacements of thousands of Mindanawons in the past, the island has been considered generally peaceful following the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) in 2014 after 17 years of negotiations between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).
Mindanao’s overall safety rating has also increased, with a 2024 rating of 89.69% according to a perception study by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).
This is an improvement from 88% in 2023.
Specifically, Basilan and Lanao del Sur in the BARMM region have the highest safety rating at 95%. Davao Oriental in the Davao Region also boasts a high safety rating of 95%.
As of 10 p.m. on August 04, there has been no confirmation that the gunfire audio in the original “Bakbakan sa Mindanao” video even came from an actual incident.
There is no available metadata, timestamp, or geolocation tied to the footage, and no credible sources have verified any armed encounter in Mindanao that aligns with the video’s content.
The lack of visible subjects, movement, or action in the original video also casts doubt on its credibility. Yet its viral reach and subsequent imitations have already created the illusion of widespread violence where none has been verified.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public.
MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)