FACT CHECK | Chemical spill post in Davao City is old news

An old post about a chemical spill in the Suawan River has resurfaced on Facebook because of an algorithm bump.

This is old news, and no such chemical spill has been recorded this week.

MindaNews is fact-checking this post as there are netizens sharing and commenting on it, perhaps checking the date too late.

The post was first published three years ago, at 4:58 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

As of 7:20 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, the post has received 14k shares, 399 comments, and 5.6k reactions.

In an interview with MindaNews, Lyndon Leovic Ancajas, Central 911 acting division head and overall training supervisor said there was no such incident this year.

The City Government of Davao Facebook Page has likewise asked followers to refrain from sharing the said post.

MindaNews had earlier written about how algorithm bumps can confuse netizens and cause alarm.

In the SunStar Davao example, the Davao-based newspaper was accused of posting false information despite the post resurfacing because of audience behavior.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public.

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)