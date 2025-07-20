FACT CHECK | Viral ‘statement link’ of woman in Panabo 7-Eleven leads to a shopping site

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 July) – A post from the Facebook page Boom Media — Tacloban has gone viral, claiming that a woman involved in the recent 7-Eleven brawl in Panabo City released an “official statement” through a video, linked via a shortened URL.
MindaNews is fact-checking this post because it misleads the public through a falsified link and promotes false narratives about the legal and financial outcome of the incident.
Misleading URLs like these can be used for clickbait or phishing and should always be treated with caution, especially when associated with emotionally charged or sensational content.
The post claims that the woman, referred to in dramatized fashion as “Sangre Perina,” is now seeking financial help online to avoid imprisonment, supposedly after being charged ₱200,000 in damages by the store’s management.
It urges users to watch her “statement” through a URL shortener.
However, clicking the link does not lead to any video or statement from the woman.
Instead, it redirects users to a Shopee product listing, which is unrelated to the incident or any legitimate fundraising effort.
A screenshot of the page where the link directs.
This confirms that the link is being used deceptively, with the clear intent of attracting clicks under false pretenses. This is also a common tactic used in clickbait schemes and, potentially, phishing scams.
Meta typically frowns upon misleading links and usually suspends community violations. Since Boom Media’s posting, the post has remained online, as of Sunday, 2 p.m.
The same post from Boom Media — Tacloban also claimed that the woman and three others involved were asked to pay ₱200,000 each in damages.
This is likewise false.
In an interview with MindaNews, Lt. Col. Dexter Cuevas, officer-in-charge of the Panabo City Police Station, clarified that no such amount was ever ordered or agreed upon.
According to Cuevas, the total agreed settlement with the 7-Eleven store was ₱10,000, an amount to be shared by five individuals involved in the altercation, whose identities he declined to disclose.
As of July 20, 2:00 p.m., the post by Boom Media — Tacloban has garnered massive engagement with over 18,200 reactions, 5,100 comments, and 16,800 shares.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public.
MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (Allizah Keziah M. Manulat / MindaNews)