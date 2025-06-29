FACT CHECK | Viral ‘lupoy’ Facebook post was not recent

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) – MindaNews fact-checked a viral Facebook video showing people scooping what appears to be thousands of “lupoy” (juvenile sardines) along the shores, sparking widespread excitement online.
This post is false, as the footage is not recent.
MindaNews is fact-checking this post as some netizens believe the post to be recent.
The video posted by the Facebook page Small Margus, Glan, Sarangani Province on June 25 captures a real moment, but a closer look reveals that the event occurred on November 3, 2024, as indicated by the timestamp at the bottom of the video.
As of 4:13 p.m. on June 28, the post has received at least 713,000 views, at least 3,500 shares, 2,500 reactions, and 404 comments.
Marine biologist Maybelle Fortaleza of the University of the Philippines Mindanao previously explained that such fish swarms are likely caused by upwelling, a natural phenomenon where cold, nutrient-rich water rises from the seafloor, drawing in large schools of fish like lupoy.
While the video captures a real moment, the posting of outdated footage without context can still contribute to misinformation, as it can mislead viewers, fuel speculation, or stir public concern.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public for potential fact-check stories. (Zoe R. Hontiveros / MindaNews intern)