FACT CHECK | Facebook page echoes Marcos gold myth, makes false claims to royalty

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) — A Facebook account under the name Vilma Aureus appears to be making claims to have direct access to a huge amount of money and gold purportedly left behind by President Ferdinand E. Marcos for “humanitarian” purposes. 

The claim is false. 

AD 4nXfitmL 1BQDB9PeoAjJ0VeA4fjWkGNFVXXG nN6D8PyyGcQOf58 Bj0C4k4QcnPsbQLgSuF0cVgvKTaCkSAa5YVP4IfWW3afZNhblpY1yvyuWvBLZM7hS1wloud8OrV1B3nlHLh?key=3hB2NE7o7cf YH1A Zl1w

MindaNews is fact-checking the profile and some of its posts as these are gaining huge engagement online, especially on reels. The posts range from the possibility of Marcos being alive to a fictional kingdom. 

There are images too that are apparently promoting the propaganda by the Marcos camp that the late dictator’s regime was the country’s “Golden Age.”

Aureus has also made claims to royalty, presenting herself as a Muslim ruler with a different name, along with a male individual her relationship to whom is not mentioned.

The account’s “About” section does not contain any information and details about Aureus. It does not even indicate when the account was created. As of 22 June 2025, she has 3,350 friends, many of them from different areas in Mindanao.

One photo shows a document supposedly signed by Marcos on 12 June 1984, saying, “This certifies that Ms. Ma. Helen Abdurajak, one of my Trusted and chosen few, was given Dollar Account by Mother Account FMCA Deposited in Landbank of the Philippines, Manila, Philippines as Accredited servicing bank in the amount of USD $443,000,000,000,000.00 and equivalent deposit of Six Hundred Seventeen Thousand Five Hundred Metric Tons of AU, 70% Humanitarian Project issued on June 12, 1984.”

AU (properly Au) is the chemical symbol of gold.

Prior to and during the Presidential elections in 2022, the Tallano gold myth was among the false narratives that went “viral”. A paper dated 5 December 2022 and titled “When Fake News Infects Political Networks: Case Study of the Tallano Gold Myth in the Philippines,” states:

“Three key sets of messages appear central to the myth: 1) Marcos gold is critical for economic revival; 2) Marcos’ wealth is legitimate; and 3) the opposition wants to steal the gold. This paper finds evidence that the Tallano gold myth spread across partisan groups prior to the 2022 Presidential elections, proving difficult to overcome with mere fact-checking efforts.”  

“The lessons from this case study emphasize the need to catch fake news in time to stop them from reaching virality and generating large adverse impacts on society,” it adds.

AD 4nXdwfUwHHcobSx9G2GzcMemWYg9wh5 QYYTxq EabVvyTbXNMZUDldXRqbhpdaTJoRDK qYYaO52bGY1 2XZvHXvhSwQ ebAmEuXSFvnksRV7 J7ebFPKGKONyRpLuWQftKjXQK?key=3hB2NE7o7cf YH1A Zl1w

On 19 June 2025, Aureus posted a socmed card titled “The Sovereign Judges Sultan & Sultana di Jolo Sulu and North Borneo Southeast Asia Predecessor of Law 101-1902.”

Below the title are the juxtaposed images of the “King” and “Queen,” (Aureus) both bearing lengthy names. In between the two images are three logos, one of which, “The Royal Lupah Sug Empire,” is legible. The two others are blurred but clearer images are available in the page owner’s photos. One bears the text “Queen of Peace and Justice, Supreme Law and Value”

The “King” is named “Raja Mohammad Chamar Mamay Hasan Abdurajak Al Sultan Ghamar bin Abdul Ghapar Jamalul Kiram III,” and presented as “Sultan of Sulu and North Borneo & King of Southeast Asia. The “Queen” is named “Queen Maria Makiling Helen Fatima Nazaria Panolino Abdurajak Ju Xi Mulan Bin Baginda Ali Elizabeth III,” and presented as “Queen of Philippines Islands Sultana di Jolo Southeast Asia.”

Putting in “Jamalul Kiram III” is apparently meant to lend some credence to the royalty claims. 

Jamalul Kiram III is the Sultan of Sulu who died of multiple organ failure on 20 October 2013. He made the headlines when on 9 February of the same year, some 200 men led by his brother Rajah Muda Agbimuddin Kiram set foot in Lahad Datu to reclaim Sabah for the Philippines. Dozens were killed in the standoff that followed.

Many of the photos on the page show people, including children, posing with tarps with images of the “Queen” and holding documents the content of which is not readable.

There are no historical records to show that the Philippines or Southeast Asia for that matter had a king or queen even in the symbolic sense, and that there is such a title as Sultana di Jolo Southeast Asia.

research done in 1977 by renown Moro historian Cesar Adib Majul showed that the rulers of Sulu starting from Sharif ul-Hashim, the first sultan, had never used lengthy names or titles.

The phrase “Predecessor of Law 101-1902” in the June 19 post may be an allusion to The Philippine Bill of 1902, which was passed by the US Congress to temporarily provide for the administration of the affairs of the civil government in the Philippines after it became an American colony.

The Philippine Commonwealth was established in 1935 with Manuel L. Quezon as President, after the US approved a 10-year transition plan in 1934 and drafted a new constitution in 1935 that replaced the Malolos Constitution.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public.

MindaNews is a verified signatory to the Code of Principles of the International Fact-Checking Network. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.
 
What is MindaNews Fact Check?
MindaNews Fact Check tracks and debunks fake news, false claims and misleading statements of government officials, civil society leaders and netizens being spread on the internet, especially on social media sites. MindaNews values truth and accuracy in performing our journalistic work.
Why we fact-check?
Politicians, government officials and other public and private figures at times tend to bend facts to suit or advance their vested interests, or their principals, in effect misleading the public. The distorted facts spread easily with the popularity of the internet and the wide influence of social media.
 
As independent journalists, our primordial duty is to tell the truth and present facts to help the public discern issues and concerns impacting their lives.
How do we rate claims?

FAKE – if the claim is completely invented.

FALSE – if the claim contradicts, undermines or disputes truthful facts, actual events and official records (i.e. laws and scientific studies)

MISLEADING – if the claim is based on truth but maliciously twisted that gives a different impression to serve a group or individual’s vested interests.

ALTERED – pertains to images or videos that were manipulated to mislead the public.

MISSING CONTEXT – if the claim needs more clarification or contextualization to make it clearer.
 
Where do you post your results?
We post our fact-checked stories in mindanews.com, on Facebook and Twitter with links to the original piece. We have a dedicated fact check page, where all fact-checked stories can be found.
How did MindaNews Fact Check start?

Since its establishment in 2001, MindaNews has been living up to its vision of being the “leading provider of accurate, timely and comprehensive news and information on Mindanao and its peoples, serving economically, politically and culturally empowered communities” and its mission to “professionally and responsibly cover Mindanao events, peoples and issues to inform, educate, inspire and influence communities.”

MindaNews was founded by reporters precisely to ensure that reports about Mindanao, an island grouping that has suffered misinformation and disinformation long before these words became fashionable, are accurate.
 
Our policy has always been to ensure that reports are thoroughly vetted before they are dispatched and uploaded on our website.
 
Our fact-checking initiative with a uniform format started in October 2021 as part of Internews’ pioneering Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator (PFCI) project. Internews is an international non-profit that supports independent media from 100 countries.
 
Prior to the PFCI project, MindaNews co-founded Tsek.ph, a collaboration among Philippine media institutions to fight disinformation and misinformation during the 2019. Tsek.ph did the same thing for the 2022 elections.
 
Where do you get funds?
MindaNews has sustained its operation through proceeds from subscriptions of its news service (news, special reports, opinion pieces, photos) and sales of books. It also receives grants from non-state actors. Editorial prerogative, however, is left entirely to MindaNews.
 
MindaNews does not accept funds from politicians or domestic or foreign states for its fact-checking initiative. For the other operations of MindaNews as a media organization, we have received grants from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The grants from NED and UNESCO have been used for coverage, staff compensation, administrative expenses, and to train fellow journalists.
 
For MindaNews’ fact-checking initiatives, it received support from Internews (September 2021 to October 2022) and the BUILD grant administered by the International Fact-Checking Network (August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024).
 
As a matter of policy, MindaNews does not allow these funders to interfere in our editorial processes.
 
Do you accept leads from the public for your fact-checking initiative?
 
MindaNews encourages the public to provide us with leads not only for potential fact-check pieces but other news stories as well of interest to the general public.
Our fact checks include this paragraph encouraging readers to be part of the process: “As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact check pieces.”

MindaNews Fact Check - Methodology

What standards do you follow when fact-checking?


As a news organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews.


We abide by the Philippine Press Institute’s Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Since we became part of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator project, we have been striving to adhere with the IFCN Code of Principles, in step with our organization’s commitment to non-partisanship, transparency and fairness.


We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. 


We don’t fact-check opinions.

How do we fact-check?

Step 1: Team members monitor press conferences, speeches, statements, news, interviews, social media sites, etc. for statements worth fact-checking.


Step 2: When a claim is worth fact-checking, a team member looks for multiple sources to dispute the claim, including tracing the original source document.


Step 3:  Fact-checked claims are then submitted to the editor for copy editing and vetting. The link/s to debunk the claim are always included in the story.  


Step 4: A rating card is prepared to accompany the fact-checked piece, or infographics if needed, to immediately flag readers what the article is all about. 


Step 5: The senior editor takes another look before the article is posted on the website and social media accounts.

Correction Policy

Consistent with our vision and mission as a media institution, we rectify any error committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify us thru editor@mindanews.com or our Facebook Messenger @Mindanews.


Correction Workflow


  • Errors pointed out are immediately brought to the attention of the editors and the fact-checking team. 


  • The fact-checker is immediately notified for verification. 


  • Once verified, the error is to be corrected within 24 hours and vetted before publication on the website. 


  • Readers will immediately know errors have been corrected through the Editor’s note posted above the article. 


  • The person who notified MindaNews about the error will be informed that the correction has been made.

About MindaNews

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media. MinJourn, which is duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission with registration number CN201700385, is managed by its Board of Directors.

MindaNews values its journalistic independence. It started in May 2001 as a media cooperative and in January 2017 registered as a nonstock, nonprofit media organization.  We do not  accept funding from politicians, political parties or partisan groups.

Editorial staff

Fact-checking Unit: Romer (Bong) Sarmiento, Yas D. Ocampo

 

Mindanao Institute of Journalism

 

Board of Directors

President & CEO: Jowel Canuday, D.Phil. (oxon.)
Vice President: Romer S. Sarmiento

Members
Carolyn O. Arguillas, M.A.
Rhodora Gail T. Ilagan, Ph.D.
Amalia B. Cabusao (Doc Can.)
Robert D. Timonera
Ellen P. Alinea