FACT CHECK | BARMM poverty incidence still the highest in PH

MindaNews fact-checked the claim by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22 that the poverty index in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has “significantly decreased since 2018.” The claim needs context.

==========

In his third SONA on July 22, President Marcos devoted seven paragraphs to the situation in BARMM. The first three of those paragraphs read:

“In such a short period, the BARMM has impressively established the strong foundation for its progressive autonomous social development.

“Investments continue to pour into the BARMM. Last year, investments in the region increased by one hundred forty percent year-on-year.

“The improved peace and order situation, good governance — not to mention high hopes and confidence amongst its people — all contribute to the reasons why BARMM’s poverty index has significantly decreased since 2018.” [emphasis supplied]

The statement on BARMM’s poverty index needs context. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, in its “Highlights of the 2023 First Semester Official Poverty Statistics,” BARMM showed a significant decrease in poverty incidence. However, the region “consistently registered the highest poverty incidence among families at 34.8 percent in the first semester of 2023.”

PSA said the data excludes the 63 barangays of Cotabato province that are now part of BARMM’s Special Geographic Area.

BARMM recorded a poverty incidence of 55.9 percent for the first semester of 2018, 39.4 percent for the first semester of 2021, and 34.8 percent for the first semester of 2023, or 24.1 percent lower than the 2018 figure. The national averages for these periods were 16.2 percent, 18.0 percent, and 16.4 percent, respectively.

PSA defines poverty incidence among families as “the proportion of Filipino families with incomes that are not sufficient to buy their minimum basic food and non-food needs.”

BARMM was created by virtue of Republic Act No. 11054, the product of the peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The law was ratified in a plebiscite held on January 21 and February 6, 2019.

BARMM replaced the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), which was created on August 1, 1989 through RA 6734 and ratified in a plebiscite on November 17, 1989.

ARMM encompassed Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan (except Isabela City), Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

BARMM covers Maguindanao, Basilan (including Lamitan City and excluding Isabela City), Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces, Cotabato City, and 63 barangays in Cotabato province collectively known as Special Geographic Area.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)