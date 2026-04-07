Hiring | Part-Time Business Development Mentor/Consultant

The Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ) is looking for a part-time Business Development Mentor/Consultant to help strengthen its business planning, partnerships, and non-grant revenue strategies over a three-month engagement.
Founded and run by veteran Mindanawon journalists and scholars behind MindaNews, MIJ provides training rooted in the realities of Mindanao. Its work supports journalists in covering Mindanao’s events, peoples, and issues professionally and responsibly to inform, educate, inspire, and influence communities.
With support from International Media Support (IMS), MIJ is seeking a mentor-consultant who can work side-by-side with its Business Development Specialist and relevant teams to provide practical guidance on business strategy, partnership development, revenue models, and digital marketing.
This is a technical support and mentoring role, not just an advisory post. The selected mentor will help refine business materials, strengthen staff capacity, identify opportunities for partnerships, and support the development of sustainable, mission-aligned income streams.
Scope of Work
The Business Development Mentor/Consultant will:
- provide strategic guidance on business planning and revenue generation
- coach the Business Development Specialist and relevant staff
- support the development of marketing materials and revenue models
- identify and assess partnership opportunities
- review business plans, pitch decks, and proposals
- help strengthen MIJ’s approach to social enterprise and media sustainability
- submit an end-of-assignment report with recommendations
Expected Deliverables
These include:
- inputs to refine one core pitch deck for potential partners or clients
- recommendations to strengthen the MIJ media kit, including pricing guidance
- at least two structured mentoring or coaching sessions
- practical templates or reference materials for future use
- guidance on approaching high-potential partners
- where feasible, at least one facilitated introduction or meeting
- an end-of-assignment report summarizing key activities, observations, and recommendations
Engagement Details
- Position Type: Part-Time Consultant
- Duration: 3 months
- Location/Mode of Work: Davao City / face to face (and some remote consultations)
- Reporting Line: CEO/President
- Time Commitment: At least two days per week
The consultant will be directly contracted by IMS, with payment based on agreed milestones. Applicants must submit an expression of interest and budget proposal as part of the application.
Qualifications
Applicants should have:
- a bachelor’s degree in business management, digital marketing, media management, social entrepreneurship, or a related field
- at least 4 years of experience in business development, sales, or partnership management
- strong knowledge of social enterprise or business management
- a good understanding of the media landscape, especially ethical and socially driven media work
- excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills
- the ability to think strategically and creatively about mission-aligned revenue generation
- proficiency in digital marketing, content production, and business management
Experience in the media sector is an advantage.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit:
- proposal
- detailed budget
- work plan
- resume highlighting relevant experience
Address applications to: Mr. Jowel Canuday at minjourn@mindanews.com
Deadline: April 30, 2026
Subject line: Application for Business Development Mentor/Consultant