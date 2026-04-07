Hiring | Part-Time Business Development Mentor/Consultant

The Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ) is looking for a part-time Business Development Mentor/Consultant to help strengthen its business planning, partnerships, and non-grant revenue strategies over a three-month engagement.

Founded and run by veteran Mindanawon journalists and scholars behind MindaNews, MIJ provides training rooted in the realities of Mindanao. Its work supports journalists in covering Mindanao’s events, peoples, and issues professionally and responsibly to inform, educate, inspire, and influence communities.

With support from International Media Support (IMS), MIJ is seeking a mentor-consultant who can work side-by-side with its Business Development Specialist and relevant teams to provide practical guidance on business strategy, partnership development, revenue models, and digital marketing.

This is a technical support and mentoring role, not just an advisory post. The selected mentor will help refine business materials, strengthen staff capacity, identify opportunities for partnerships, and support the development of sustainable, mission-aligned income streams.

Scope of Work

The Business Development Mentor/Consultant will:

provide strategic guidance on business planning and revenue generation

coach the Business Development Specialist and relevant staff

support the development of marketing materials and revenue models

identify and assess partnership opportunities

review business plans, pitch decks, and proposals

help strengthen MIJ’s approach to social enterprise and media sustainability

submit an end-of-assignment report with recommendations

Expected Deliverables

These include:

inputs to refine one core pitch deck for potential partners or clients

recommendations to strengthen the MIJ media kit, including pricing guidance

at least two structured mentoring or coaching sessions

practical templates or reference materials for future use

guidance on approaching high-potential partners

where feasible, at least one facilitated introduction or meeting

an end-of-assignment report summarizing key activities, observations, and recommendations

Engagement Details

Position Type: Part-Time Consultant

Part-Time Consultant Duration: 3 months

3 months Location/Mode of Work: Davao City / face to face (and some remote consultations)

Davao City / face to face (and some remote consultations) Reporting Line: CEO/President

CEO/President Time Commitment: At least two days per week

The consultant will be directly contracted by IMS, with payment based on agreed milestones. Applicants must submit an expression of interest and budget proposal as part of the application.

Qualifications

Applicants should have:

a bachelor’s degree in business management, digital marketing, media management, social entrepreneurship, or a related field

at least 4 years of experience in business development, sales, or partnership management

in business development, sales, or partnership management strong knowledge of social enterprise or business management

a good understanding of the media landscape, especially ethical and socially driven media work

excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills

the ability to think strategically and creatively about mission-aligned revenue generation

proficiency in digital marketing, content production, and business management

Experience in the media sector is an advantage.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit:

proposal

detailed budget

work plan

resume highlighting relevant experience

Address applications to: Mr. Jowel Canuday at minjourn@mindanews.com

Deadline: April 30, 2026

Subject line: Application for Business Development Mentor/Consultant