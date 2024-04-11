Duty Station: Davao City, Davao del Sur, Philippines (relocation will not be provided)

Application Deadline: 20 April 2024

Type of Contract: Fixed-Term, Full-Time

Reporting To: Project Team Leader

Expected Duration of Engagement: until December 2026

Expected Start Date: 1 May 2024

Background

Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ) is a non-stock, non-profit organisation founded by, and composed of, independent, professional journalists who believe in people empowerment through media. MIJ has been active in Mindanao, including the provinces now comprising BARMM, for more than 20 years. MIJ’s news service arm is MindaNews founded in 2001.

MIJ, under the funding support of the European Union and the Danish International Development Agency, is a consortium partner of International Media Support implementing the project, “Media Impact Philippines: Safeguarding and Strengthening Local and National Media in the Public Interest (2024-2026).” The project aims to ensure that audiences in the Philippines have access to relevant and reliable information that informs them about their rights and enhances their possibilities to participate actively in democratic processes. It will have a particular attention to the BARMM and the election in 2025.

Job Summary

The Project Training Officer is responsible for leading on the curricular design, training implementation, and periodic reporting of relevant training engagements of MIJ. The Training Officer ensures that the training components of the project are implemented according to MIJ strategies, procedures, policies and values, and donor guidelines.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Take charge of all training-related activities of the project, including baseline studies for curriculum development

· Design workshops and networking approaches with the stakeholders, government offices, and experts involved

· Lead all preparatory and post-training activities, including Monitoring and Evaluation.

· Prepare pre and post training assessment tool, repository of training-related reports, and other documents relevant to the training project

· Participate and initiate project and program development that contributes to MIJ institutional building strategies

Monitoring and Evaluation

· Ensure that the training project outputs and outcomes are monitored according to the project logframe, including assessing impact, monitoring progress on indicators, and distilling lessons and insights so that implementation is continually improved

· Provide reports and other inputs collated from data from partners, project team members, and consultants

· Write and edit regular progress reports

Communication

· Facilitate meetings and develop documents, presentations and other appropriate means of communication as needed

· Work with the Project Lead and other members of the project team to develop and implement communication and visibility strategies for the project

· Work with the MIJ management team to create content for the MindaNews website, social media and other communication platforms

Working Conditions

· Frequent travel to project sites and other related locations.

QUALIFICATIONS:

· At least 3 years of experience in developing and implementing capacity building programs, particularly workshops and trainings

· Bachelor’s degree, preferably in the social sciences, education, management, development, communications, or other related fields

· Knowledge in use and maintenance of social media platforms

· Experience in stakeholder engagement, knowledge management, monitoring, networking, advocacy, and implementing capacity-building programs and evaluation

· Familiarity with the information and media landscape in Mindanao, particularly BARMM

· Knowledgeable in program cycle management

· Familiarity with media development, human rights, peacebuilding, democracy, governance, communications or capacity building

· Results-oriented, team player

· Has excellent interpersonal skills and initiative

MIJ Values

We expect that all employees will embrace the values of our organization.

Social responsibility is the priority in our undertakings as a media institution. This involves integrity, honesty, conscious search for the truth, sensitivity and respect for faiths and cultures, promotion of peace amidst pluralism, environmental advocacy, and dovetailing our services to the needs of the peoples of Mindanao, particularly the marginalized sectors.

Qualified applicants may submit their application letter and CV that will include three references, including their email and contact numbers to: minjourn@mindanews.com on before 20 April 2024, 5 PM, Philippine Standard Time.