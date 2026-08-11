Manobo-Kulamanen mother only Filipina recognized in 2026 global Indigenous Women Educators award

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/11 August 2026)– An hour before the sun rises in Bukidnon, Jonah Ibia is already on the way, traversing a rolling, rocky terrain.

For twenty-five years, she has walked exactly the same path, interrupted only in times of inclement weather or significant milestones in her personal life, like the final week leading up to childbirth and the first few weeks of recovery.

She puts one foot in front of the other, side-stepping invisible fixtures that she has grown accustomed to, like long-standing pressures from armed conflict in and around her community, and economic insecurity.

She walks, unhurried and sure, grounded in the crunch of the ground under her bare feet, serenaded by bird song, and caressed by the gentle sting of the cold air.

Her destination today, and all these years, is a two-hectare plot of land in Sumuna, which sits at the edge of the Tangkulan mountain range, which she has inherited from her parents.

Jonah Ibia giving a message at the community celebration for her Indigenous Women Educators Award, 5 April 2026. Photo courtesy of Salumayag Youth Collective for Forests

And she arrives, just as the first light of day touches everything she has tended in the past few decades.

This farm is her classroom. And it’s where she wields hundreds of years of knowledge passed down from her parents and their parents, so she can pass it on to her children and their children.

A Manobo-Kulamanen mother of five, Ibia is a partner farmer of the Salumayag Youth Collective for Forests, which protects and restores ancestral forests in Quezon, Bukidnon using indigenous knowledge and practices, and named after the sacred Salumayag tree, believed to be home to the community’s mountain guardian spirit, Magumanoy.

Since their partnership started in 2022, she has planted 500+ native trees of around 12 feet in height, managed a personal nursery of 2000 seedlings of mixed fruit trees and native trees, and has grown a collection of heirloom crops, such as at least ten varieties of upland rice, as well as at least twenty other types of crops like saging, tubo, and gabi.

She also shares her knowledge with the youth members of the collective, teaching them “forest restoration, seed stewardship, and agroecological practices rooted in care for future generations.”

In an interview with MindaNews over Messenger, she distilled all of it into one simple thing: “Ganahan ko magtan-aw na magdagko ang mga kahoy… na dili sila mawala (I like watching the trees grow, knowing they will not disappear).”

She works day in and day out, quiet but diligent, and in March, that work was recognized by the Indigenous-Led Education (ILED) Network, a global network founded in 2020 that aims to “center Indigenous grassroots initiatives that uphold, preserve and pass on their way of life, knowledge and language to Indigenous youth” in their 2026 Indigenous Women Educators Award.

She is the only Filipina in this year’s roster, alongside other indigenous women leaders in Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, India, Kenya, and Uganda.

Ayu Jonah

Amor Paredes, co-founder of Salumayag, who nominated Ibia for the award, told MindaNews in online interviews about the sheer joy that the community felt when Ibia was awarded.

Ayu Jonah, or Aunt Jonah as she is fondly called by Salumayag members, is not only a partner farmer and a teacher to the youth, but is also the president of the organization’s partner farmer association and a core component of the Salumayag team.

According to Paredes, she has been there from the start, and has played a key role in their programs and operations. She also leads community consultations, lending her voice to the organization’s decision-making and providing constant guidance and participation.

“We all have deep respect and care for her. We can always rely on her wisdom, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the community and the work of Salumayag. I believe we are where we are today because, from the very beginning, we had this one person who understood the vision, believed in it, and put in the hard work needed to turn it into reality,” Paredes said.

Meanwhile, the selection committee of the ILED Network described her leadership to be “distinguished by coherence, integrity, and an intergenerational vision that prioritizes collective well-being and the safeguarding of living heritage. Her commitment to sustainability, expressed through the protection of forests, seeds, and knowledge, is complemented by her own story of resilience, inspiring women’s participation in planning and decision-making spaces.”

Shortly after they got the official announcement that Ayu Jonah won, Salumayag held a celebratory ceremony for Ibia on April 5, where they also turned over the certificate and commemorative token from ILED.

“It felt like a milestone not just for her, but for everyone… and just sharing in that joy was something… monumental,” Paredes said.

Ibia said the recognition has been a source of joy to her, serving as proof of the fruits of her labor.

“Nagbunga gyud ang akong mga tinanom (My efforts really bore fruition),” she said.

Women in conservation

Beyond the joy, Paredes said that the recognition has game-changing implications for women in conservation.

Not only has Ibia been able to replant or rewild her boundary, contributing exceptional results to landscape restoration, she is also an inspiration for the women and youth in the community.

“Recognition given to an indigenous woman who (has done) amazing work on the landscape but also (serves as) an influence to other women as inspiration, (and as someone) aspirational for the youth… is a game-changer… It shifts the focus back to the center, where indigenous women should be,” she said.

Tanya Conlu, Regional Facilitator for ILED Network for Southeast Asia, echoed this sentiment in a Zoom interview with MindaNews .

“It’s the women who gather, who know how to harvest, who know how to prepare the food. That whole system of knowledge is with the women… they have a vast amount of indigenous knowledge that should not just fade away,” she said.

Ibia honored that knowledge in the work that she does and stressed why it must be continued. “Kini among nahibal-an, kinutlo lang pud namo ni sa among mga ginikanan, sa mga katigulangan, na hinay-hinay na nagakawala karon… (Mao) importante i-padayon (What we know, we also learned from our parents and from our ancestors, and it’s slowly disappearing. That’s why it’s important to continue this work),” she said.

Intentionally involving women is a core factor to continuing the work, according to Paredes. It encourages women to believe in themselves, and also reminds them that “they have as much stake in this as any other, and they are just as capable to lead in conservation and, in fact, they have so much more as women to offer in caring for the land,” she said.

“When women are the center of conservation, they bring in the family members. They’re… not just going there as an individual, but they bring in their children, their husband, their sisters, all the other family (members)… women are really super powerful figures… in conservation,” Paredes added.

Decolonization in conservation

Ibia’s recognition also contributes to the larger conversation on decolonization in conservation, according to Paredes, particularly because most award-giving bodies focus on “people with academic degrees, (and) people in the cities who speak a certain way.”

She described decolonization as a return to values that have been forgotten when “external (processes) of farming (were) introduced or, in some ways, forced upon indigenous upland communities,” and connected it to Ibia’s practices.

“For the Manobo-Kulamanen, there is a practice of coming together, libulung; coming together as equals and listening to one another. If there are disagreements, (they) sit down and listen, that’s how they organize.

It can be called a meeting or whatever in other contexts, but we have to acknowledge that the community can and always (has) been mobilizing on their own,” she said.

Relating it to how Salumayag was conceptualized, she said that inclusive conservation should go beyond merely involving indigenous communities and into honoring the inherent knowledge they carry.

“We have to start with what they already have within the culture, what the culture already teaches us about conservation, about landscape restoration… all of these things are new words that have been in existence within the framework of indigenous value systems,” she said.

While talking about ILED and why it started, this recognition of existing knowledge was also stressed by Conlu, especially in relation to language.

“We realized that language and education, especially transmission of knowledge to the indigenous youth, (are) also very, very important… because if they don’t retain their culture and their identity… their language, it’s (not just a culture issue, it’s also…) linked to… the environment, the forests…

“If the language is lost, the link to the environment is also lost,” she said.

Paredes further explained that those links connecting language and the environment extend beyond material reality and into entire belief systems.

“When you destroy the forest, when you degrade the land, you are not just fragmenting the surface or the landscape, but the cultural values, the relationships, the cultural memories that have sustained the people and the land for generations, the connections to the human spirit but also to the ancestral spirits that have sustained these connections,” she stressed.

Ibia integrates both into her worldview, explaining that education is critical to preserving and transmitting that knowledge.

“Importante… na atong ipalambo ang paglantaw sa atong kinaiyahan, uban sa pagpananom sa mga kahoy labi na sa prone ug landslide, sa daplin sa kasapaan paingon sa atong community para mapadali ang pagpalapad sa kalasangan (We need to cultivate our perspectives on the environment and supplement it with actual work on the ground like planting trees in landslide-prone areas, from riverbanks to our communities, to expand the forest),” she said.

Her work, according to Conlu, is praiseworthy because of the dignity and the resilience it continues to carry.

“She comes from a community that has had struggles… and despite all that, she’s doing something… out of her initiative, to plant trees and teach the children about the trees and about the forest… Even in an ideal situation, in an ideal community, that doesn’t happen very often… with Ayu Jonah, in the face of adversity, she’s able to do all of this… that’s really something,” she said.

Paredes likewise likened it to the same strength of other indigenous knowledge-keepers: “If (people) see… how Auntie Jonah and all our partner farmers work, they would be in awe of the power of indigenous leadership and what it can actually do,” she said.

Visibility

Ibia won the award in March, but the recognition received little to no fanfare outside of Salumayag, the ILED network, and her community.

Nevertheless, she persists, an embodiment of genuine indigenous-led conservation.

For Paredes, she also represents hope. “Whenever I feel discouraged by the leadership of those in positions of power, I think of people like her. She does not seek the spotlight or recognition. She just continues to care for her community and the land, and that quiet, consistent leadership is one of the strongest forms of environmental stewardship I know,” she said.

For Ibia, the work is the recognition. She will continue to walk the same path she has walked for twenty-five years, living within the legacy of what she is already building.

“Ang pinakadako nga akung ipaambit… ang akung ginabuhat sama sa pag amuma sa atung kinaiyahan, sa pag amping sa atung kalasangan… kay kini hangtud sa hangtud na kini nga magapabilin sa atung palibot ug kayutaan (My biggest offering is my work in caring for the environment and the forests, because it will permanently stay in our community and our land),” she said.

If the country is to lend more light to indigenous-led conservation, however, Paredes reminds that a reckoning is due.

“As a society… we need to go beyond what we see on the surface, the familiar voices or stories. We should always be asking, who are we forgetting in the dialogue? In whatever spaces we occupy, who is not present, what voices are we not hearing?

And the only way to answer that is by going to the ground and connecting with people who are doing amazing work on the ground, even if they are not getting the right platform or the right opportunities.

And then we can start asking the question, how can I play a role in filling the gap? And (then, we can reflect): which voices need to be heard… so we can hear a complete story where everyone’s really included,” she said. (Kat Petines-Rabino/MindaNews)