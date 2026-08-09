Cagwait fisherfolk’s citizen science kit for mangrove conservation on display at NatGeo museum

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 August 2026) — Inside the National Geographic Museum of Exploration’s 100,000-square-foot facility in Washington, DC that houses Jane Goodall’s handwritten, early-research field notes and a moon rock collected during the 1969 Apollo 12 mission, one can also find a citizen science kit of community mangrove guardians in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, their legacy to grassroots marine conservation.

The kit forms part of the museum’s collection of hundreds of exploration tools from around the world, alongside immersive experiences, multi-media environments, artistic installations, and historical archives that spotlight NatGeo’s legacy in conservation.

NatGeo defines citizen science as “the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research to increase scientific knowledge. Through citizen science, people share and contribute to data monitoring and collection programs.”

Citizen science tools consisting of a GPS unit, a seagrass field manual, and a mangrove assessment data sheet used by local fisherfolk in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur are on display at the flagship National Geographic Museum of Exploration at Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

Consisting of a GPS unit, a seagrass field guide, and a mangrove assessment data sheet, Cagwait’s citizen science kit was developed through community-led conservation projects mobilizing local fisherfolk associations to identify and monitor mangrove and seagrass habitats, in partnership with Oceanus Conservation, a science-based NGO that conserves and restores blue carbon habitats in the Philippines.

Oceanus co-founder Camille Rivera, a 2022 National Geographic Explorer who headed the projects that brought the tools to the museum, attended the museum’s private unveiling before it officially opened to the public on June 26, bringing their vision of “harmonizing science, education, technology, and collaboration to advance inclusive conservation action,” according to a statement posted on their website on June 25.

In a Zoom interview with MindaNews last month, Rivera talked about the inspiration behind their commitment to championing the type of community-surfaced knowledge encapsulated in the citizen science kit they co-developed in Cagwait, and why it’s important “to work alongside community members as partners in conservation.”

Roots

According to Rivera, when she was first starting out and working for a different NGO as Community and Education Officer in 2018, she met a mangrove leader named Evelyn in Negros Oriental who helped her realize that communities have inherent knowledge.

“We were going around, kayaking around the mangroves, listening to the birds… and I remember specifically she would just tell me, like, “Look at that, that’s this one, (and she would say) a very local name. And she would point to another one, (and she would say the) local name. I go back to my base… and I was identifying the mangroves, and it’s exactly what she was telling me,” she said.

“And then she would have stories to tell, like “Oh you know this propagule, this mangrove, we would use this as a pencil kasi wala kaming pangsulat (Oh you know this propagule, this mangrove, we would use this as a pencil because we don’t have anything to use for writing),” she added.

Citizen scientists in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur conduct mangrove monitoring. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

In an article published in the February 2024 issue of Vogue Philippines, Rivera narrated to the writers about losing her previous job during the pandemic.

She founded Oceanus after, and harnessed her learnings from her previous engagements as core principles for designing how they work with communities.

With a main office in Makati, a satellite office in Cagayan de Oro, and a Field Station in Cagwait, Oceanus implements projects throughout the Philippines using an approach that is intentionally rooted in each community’s context, bridging inherent knowledge with lived experience and local stories, and supplementing it with scientific discipline to empower the community to lead conservation efforts.

In their press statement, she also described this relationship as one of “stewardship and connection, where communities do not simply benefit from their environment but actively care for it as part of their identity and survival.”

“I wanted (Oceanus) to be an organization that will always be translating science; it cannot just be (confined to) academic papers, it has to go out there,” she said.

One of the most successful manifestations of that approach is the citizen science kit she carried from Cagwait to Washington, DC.

Small beginnings



Before the tools reached the NatGeo Museum, they first passed through the hands of the members of Cagwait’s fisherfolk associations.

Armed with the kit and a phone with a camera and a data collection app, fisherfolk from Poblacion, Aras-asan, and Bitaugan West documented physical information about seagrasses, as well as mangrove saplings and matured trees they also helped plant, using rehabilitation and survival monitoring methods taught to them by Oceanus.

Ginalyn Quijada, vice president of the Bitaugan West Fisherfolk Association (BWFA), is one of the 70 citizen scientists in the municipality who received training from the organization. Together with her daughter, Princess Ann Asequia, the secretary of the association, she continues to be among those who conduct active monitoring.

“Importante gyud ang (pag-monitor) kay mailhan man nimo kung pila kabuok patay, pila kabuok ang buhi (Monitoring is really important because it helps us see how many of the mangroves were alive, and how many died),” Quijada told MindaNews in a Zoom interview on July 25.

Ginalyn Quijada, vice president of the Bitaugan West Fisherfolk Association (right) and other citizen scientists in. Cagwait, Surigao del Sur monitor if the mangroves they planted are growing. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

But she also stressed the importance of involving the community in monitoring, especially as there had been cases of people cutting mangroves.

Emmanuel Cababarros, Field Officer at Oceanus, also told MindaNews in a Zoom interview on July 23 that part of the reason citizen science was started was to ensure the community has data, especially for navigating development changes.

He said changes were happening so fast. The community knew some people were cutting mangroves but even if the community complains, no action will be taken if they have no evidence to present, Cababarros said.

With the monitoring, the community would have documentation that mangroves exist in the area and if, in their next monitoring, they found that the trees disappeared, then they would have the data they need to ground reports in evidence, he explained.

Step by step

While it’s normal for Quijada and the rest of the fisherfolk to do monitoring activities now, it initially took an in-depth, step-by-step training with the Oceanus team to ensure the community is equipped to carry out citizen science activities.

Cababarros said the approach required them to be there at every step, especially because the association members, who are mostly in their 40s or older, were apprehensive about using the devices and technologies at first.

Oceanus Conservation Field Officer Emmanuel Cababarros conducts a pre-monitoring step-by-step training with the citizen scientists of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

He said their team strategy for the presentation was to upload a screenshot of the phone onto every slide, with red arrows that indicated which parts of the phone to click or use. “Step-by-step gyud hangtud maanad sila (We did it step-by-step until they got used to it),” he said.

Afterwards, they dedicated a whole day to practice data collection, before doing the actual monitoring. And once the data had been collected, Cababarros and the team mapped the data points on a computer mapping system for visualization, so the community can see the data they have collected, aiding analysis.

Learning by doing

They didn’t always train like this, but according to Rivera, they were intentional about veering away from doing purely theoretical trainings and instead opting for a learning-by-doing model.

“We just need to understand different audiences… different styles and different creativities. And communities have a different way of learning, and it’s not always ‘learning by theory’,” Rivera said.

Quijada added that they had previous engagements with other organizations, but found them to be lacking. “Nagtanom mi (mangroves) pero igo ra man mi gipatanom largo, wala man mga training.Walay pud monitoring sa una, basta lang nagtanom mi, wala nay monitor (We planted mangroves before but we were just told to plant right away, we didn’t go through any training. There was also no monitoring after the planting),” she said.

Learning alongside each other

Aside from learning by doing, Oceanus also facilitated knowledge-sharing between the different communities they have worked with to ensure holistic community development.

In another community in Aringay, La Union in Northern Luzon, Oceanus worked with fisherfolk in creating a livelihood program to ensure the sustainability of the community’s conservation efforts. And they brought the success of that project to Cagwait in northeastern Mindanao February 2025, with the mother-daughter duo of Delailah and Jane Lacadue of the Dulao Fishpond and Fishpen Operators visiting Cagwait to teach the mother-daughter duo of Quijada and Asequia and the rest of the BWFA about bangus processing.

Since then, Rivera said the two communities have started a group chat where they share their successes and their failures. “And I feel like those are the things na you want to see: communities just striving to encourage each other to protect nature,” she said.

Proof of learning



After two days of training, Oceanus awarded certificates to the fisherfolk, which Rivera noted was something the community received with pride.

But even after the actual training sessions, their organization continues to provide support to the community to get them fully able to do the monitoring on their own. This process spans about four months, she added.

Cababarros also said that calling them citizen scientists had a profound effect on their level of participation in the activities. “There’s a different sense of ownership when we call the community scientists kay based on observation and experience, lahi gyud ang involvement nila na (they have a different level of involvement) they’re being called scientists,” he said.

Impact



Beyond being featured on the NatGeo museum, the community’s citizen science activities have been beneficial not only for monitoring the mangroves but also for ensuring the trees live and thrive. “Daghay nangalipay sa among mga membro kay (daghan ug nakat-onan), unya ilang panglantaw kay mabuhi gyud ang mga gitanom (Many of our members were happy because they learned a lot, and their vision is really to ensure that the mangroves they plant would live), Quijada said.

With the restoration of the mangrove habitat, the community also saw better opportunities for subsistence and livelihood.

Mangrove monitoring by citizen scientists in Cagwati, Surigao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

“Kay dagko na man ang uban namo na tanom, ang mga kinhason … mga alimango, nadaghan na Lila kay naa naman ila kasilungan (ug) katagauan. (Since some of the mangroves we planted have grown, we’ve also seen more shells and crabs because they now have a place to shelter and to hide),” she added.

Knowledge is just one of the incentives. They also earn from monitoring, each earning 20 pesos per tree monitored.

Since the monitoring started in 2024, there have been fewer cases of cutting mangroves. According to her, their president is quick to report violations even if so much as the soil around a mangrove is taken.

With the mangroves thriving, flood is also mitigated. In a separate interview shared by Oceanus on Facebook, Qujada said that the soil has stabilized, where the water would overflow in the past.

As a coastal community facing the Pacific Ocean, she shared that this has given them more impetus to keep planting: “Mananom gyud mi kay bahaon baya mi diria” (We really need to plant because we’re in a flood-prone area), she said.

The need for community-led conservation

More than citizen science, Rivera said a community-led conservation approach is necessary for true conservation.

She siad if something happens, the community will be the first responders. They will also be vulnerable to any impact from climate change. “But (with a community-led lens), they have the power to protect Nature, wherever they are,” she stressed.

Cababarros added that aside from empowperment, they also envision establishing policies in place, anchored on data from the community and shaped by voices from the community.

Citizen scientists in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur conduct mangrove monitoring with Oceanus Conservation Project Manager Mariz Obsina. Photo courtesy of Oceanus Conservation

“Our goal is to protect the areas long-term and who else (Can) protect those areas but (the) communities (that are) living there,” he said.

Towards a shared future



For Cababarros, working with communities means uplifting their capacities and granting them equal weight. “Dili tanan naka-accomplish ug formal education, and dili lang sa books and sa school ang knowledge na valid kay ang mga lived experiences and local ecological knowledge sa communities kay valid (pud) kaayo” (Not everyone has been through formal education and knowledge that is valid comes not just through books and schools. The lived experiences and local ecological knowledge of communities are also very valid),” he said.

Rivera echoed the sentiment and said that a particular moment of pride for her came when Quijada was explaining mangrove root systems to donors. “Ate Ginalyn was already the one telling our donors, “Eto yung pneumatophore, kani sila ang (gapa-stable sa yuta)…” (This is the pneumatophore, this is what keeps the soil stable).

What propels her forward, she said, is “seeing communities carry that knowledge forward,” she said.

“As long as we’re sharing that knowledge, as long as we’re sharing their stories to other people, their success… for me, that’s (already) so beautiful,” she added.

Emmanuel Cababarros (2nd from left), Ginalyn Quijada (5th from left), and Camille Rivera (3rd from right) with the Oceanus team, donor, and fisherfolk in Cagwait on the way to conduct mangrove monitoring, April 2026. Photo courtesy of Environmental Justice Foundation

Oceanus Conservation 12.94 hectares of mangroves under conservation specifically in Cagwait. Cababarros said they are currently working towards having the area where they collect data on mature mangroves as a Local Conservation Area.

According to their website, Oceanus has a total of 445 hectares of mangroves under conservation management with partner communities across the Philippines.

And for Quijada, the work continues with ensuring that her children can pass on the knowledge to the future generations.

Working with her daughter and keeping her grandchildren in mind, Princess Clouie, 10; and Prince Jhon, 2, she said it is important to think about those next in line “para matudluan sila, tapos matudlo pud nila sa mga sumusunod na mga kabataan” (so we can teach them and they, in turn, can teach it to their children),” she said. (Kat Petines-Rabino / MindaNews)