Remembering Datu Bago: Where did the battle take place, and why Bucana Bridge?

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/5 May)— While conversations about the Davao River have largely focused on conservation and sustainability, recent discussions have also revived another question of how the river figures in the city’s history, and how that history is remembered.

At a forum held last April 30, speakers described the river as part of a broader landscapeshaped by resistance and colonial history, tied to one of the city’s most important historical figures, Datu Bago — a local leader who resisted Spanish incursions into the Davao area in the mid-19th century.

In the 1840s, Spanish forces led by José Cruz de Oyanguren launched expeditions into the Davao Gulf, eventually establishing a colonial foothold in the region. Historical accounts consistently place these encounters within the wider Davao area, where Datu Bago, as the story goes, resisted these advances.

Some accounts go further in associating these events with specific locations along the river. A history published by the Davao City government, for instance, situates Spanish attacks at or near the mouth of the Davao River, often linked to early settlements around what is now the Bolton area. Similarly, local history narratives connect Datu Bago’s resistance to communities along the riverbanks, again pointing toward areas near present-day Bolton.

A fishing community sits at the mouth of the Davao River in Bucana, Davao City. Photo taken on 16 November 2025 on top of the then yet to open Bucana Bridge. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO



Other available studies tend to situate these incidents broadly across the Davao Gulf and surrounding areas. A historical reconstruction of Digos, for instance, notes that Spanish expeditions began in the Davao Gulf and led to the establishment of settlements across the region, without pinpointing a specific battlefield location.

Similarly, a study on Mati’s local history recounts the defeat of Datu Bago as part of broader colonial consolidation in the Davao territory,again without specifying an exact location.

These accounts suggest that while parts of the river — particularly areas around present-day Bolton — are often referenced in historical narratives, the conflict itself unfolded across a wider landscape rather than at a single, fixed site.

“While the river’s channel has shifted compared to the modern era, it remains part of the same estuarine ecosystem,” said environmental planner Lemuel Manalo, one of the speakers at the forum.

This shows how historical changes in the river’s course might complicate efforts to pinpoint a single site for these encounters.

From history to present-day recognition

While historical accounts often point to areas around Bolton, current efforts to commemorate Datu Bago’s role in local history are not tied to Bolton Bridge, but to another bridge that crosses the river.

Manalo said there have been proposals to formally recognize Datu Bago in the city’s public spaces, including a proposal to rename the Bucana Bridge after him.

According to Manalo, the proposal has been raised with a city councilor, though it has yet to move forward formally, as it was made towards the end of her term.

“I have yet to present it to the newly assigned councilor handling heritage and historical concerns,” Manalo shared.

The choice of Bucana reflects a different set of considerations. Located at the mouth of the river and part of the newer coastal road infrastructure, Bucana Bridge offers a more visible and flexible site for public commemoration.

“The bridge overlooks much of this estuarine area, serving as a symbolic vantage point that honors him [Datu Bago] as a defender of Davao and a source of local pride,” said Manalo.

River as memory, not just resource

The renewed attention towards Datu Bago comes as conversations surrounding the Davao River increasingly extend beyond environmental concerns. At the forum, speakers emphasized that sustainability efforts must be grounded in historical understanding — recognizing how rivers function as ecological systems mapped by human settlement patterns and conflict.

Rather than treating the river as a passive backdrop, this perspective frames it as part of a lived landscape where history unfolded — one that cannot be reduced to a single point on a map.

“Place-based history is essential to sustainable development… this helps transform infrastructure from purely functional assets into cultural reference points,” Manalo explained.

“In Davao City, many of our original landscapes have already been altered or lost, [such as] old buildings destroyed during WWII,” he continued.

“What we can do is to honor the new infrastructure as symbolic markers help preserve collective memory,” he said.

“History is not limited [to] museums and archives — modern infrastructure can be honored for heritage,” he added. (Bea Gatmaytan/ MindaNews)