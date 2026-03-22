A farmer’s choice: breaking free from synthetic farming

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) — In a distant area in Barangay Tawan-tawan, Calinan district lies Flow Forest Farm, a five-hectare expanse of land lush with diverse plants, fruit-bearing trees, and native vegetation. The farm belongs to MayaVandenbroeck who has been tending it since her childhood, nurturing the land as if it were an extension of herself. More than just a farm, it plays a vital role in protecting and preserving the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, of which it is part of.

Martin Dulang, a longtime farmer on the land, 35 years old and unmarried, once felt a strange energy in the soil beneath his feet; an awakening that reshaped his understanding of synthetic farming and led him to embrace the path of organic agriculture. He used synthetic fertilizers on his crops before but when he arrived at Flow Forest Farm from his village in Paquibato, on his very first day of service, he discovered something that convinced him to embrace organic methods of planting and growing crops.

“Ang akong na realize nga ang organic farming is wala na kay gasto. Sa synthetic nga farming daghan kaykag input pero ang income nimo, halos kahago nalay madawat nimo. So kana gyud akong un ana na realize,” Martin admitted. (What I realized is that in organic farming, you no longer have much expense. In synthetic farming, you have so many inputs, but the income you get is almost just enough to compensate for your hard work. That is what I first realized).

Flow Forest Farm in Davao City has taught farmer Martin Dulang the value of organic farming. Photo courtesy of Flow Forest Farm archives

Martin also underscored the importance of nurturing the soil. For him, healthy harvests begin beneath the surface. By enriching the soil and ensuring it contains enough nutrients, plants are able to grow stronger, healthier, and more resilient

“Ang kuan gyud ani na farm kay unahon sa ug patamboon ang yuta bago ang tanum. Unahon nato ug atiman ang yuta kay bahala na ang yuta muhatag ug nutrients sa tanum.” (The main principle in this farm is to enrich the soil first before planting, he explained. We take care of the soil first, because once the soil is healthy, it will naturally provide the nutrients that the plants need).

However, Martin’s journey as a farmer has not been easy. At times, he still finds himself tempted to return to synthetic methods of farming, knowing how much faster crops seem to grow when aided by chemicals. The promise of quick results can be hard to ignore, especially when the challenges of natural farming demand patience, resilience, and faith in the process.

He admitted there were times he was tempted to try it.

Mangosteen grown with organic fertilizers. Photo courtesy of Flow Forest Farm Archives

With the proper guidance of Maya, he remained firm in his purpose; to embrace organic farming and stay true to his principles. Despite the temptations that came his way, Martin refused to waver, choosing instead to continue nurturing his crops through natural methods and holding on to the belief that sustainable farming would bear fruit in the long run.

“Nag ingon na man daan si Maya nga bahalag magka unsa- unsa atong tanum, dili lang ta mag chemical, mangita tag lain solution ana mag organic farming lang ta.” (Maya had already made it clear,” Martin shared. “No matter what happens to our crops, we will not use chemicals. Instead, we will find other solutions and continue practicing organic farming).

As he spent more time working in the farm, observing the trees, he began to understand the silent labor of trees. Their roots held the soil together, gripping the slopes from collapsing. Where there were trees, the ground remained firm. Where there were none, the soil loosened and slipped away. It was then that Martin fully realized that planting trees was not just an act of cultivation, but an act of protection. He became convinced that covering his land with trees would shield it from landslides, anchoring the soil and safeguarding his farm from harm.

“Bakilid man akong area mao nang mag landslide, gamay lang na ulan is mag dahili dayon. Mao tong gi kuan gyud nako na magtanom na gyud kog kahoy, he shared. (My area is sloping, which is why landslides often occur. Even with just a small amount of rain, the soil easily slides down. That’s why I decided that I really needed to plant trees.)

Martin slowly came to realize the practicality of embracing organic farming. Over time, he saw how synthetic inputs drained not only the soil but also his savings. The costs piled up season after season, yet the results were never truly sustainable. Meanwhile, organic fertilizers are often made from ingredients available in the farm proved to be gentler on the land and lighter on his expenses.

“Permero makakita ka ug dako pero wala nila kwentaha ilang nagasto. Mas dako pa diay imong magasto kaysa imong ma harvest,” Martin said. (At first you see that it’s big (the earnings/harvest), but they didn’t calculate their expenses. In the end, the expenses are actually bigger than what you harvest).

Harvesting organically-grown lanzones. Photo courtesy of Flow Forest Farm Archives

“Mao pud na akong ikaduha nga na realize ba na nganong mag sige tag baligya nga human natog baligya paliton napud natog balik,” he added. (That was my second realization: why do we keep selling what we produce, only to end up buying it again later).

Now, Martin’s enthusiasm for organic farming has grown beyond curiosity. He eagerly embraced it, leaving behind his old reliance on synthetic methods. Witnessing the healthy crops and fertile soil firsthand, he became fully convinced of the benefits that the organic way of farming could bring to his land and applied his learning to his own farm in Paquibato.

“Ako man dire ang nagabuhat ug organic fertilizer, mga concoction, so unsa tong natunan nako gina apply nako sa akong farm,” Martin said. (I am the one here who makes the organic fertilizer and the concoctions, so whatever I have learned, I apply it on my farm).

“Giingnan gyud nako akong papa na dili na ta mag spray kay wala tay tarong nga income,” he added. (I really told my father that we should stop spraying because we are no longer earning enough income).

Martin still works with Flow Forest Farm and plans to work there for a long time. He will be reaching his first year of service and plans to celebrate it with the people in the farm. (Rovic Lloyd Buot / DOrSU intern)