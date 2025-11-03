Maitum to build ‘green’ and modern town hall

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 03 November) – Maitum, Sarangani province’s western-most coastal town, has bared plans to build a modern municipal center with an eco-inspired architecture, including a rooftop lined with gardens and solar panels.

Maitum Mayor James Mark Reganit said the multi-purpose government building will mark “a new era of governance and sustainability” for Maitum, a town known for its archeological importance with the discovery in 1991 of unique 2,000-year old anthropomorphic jars, a find considered unparalleled throughout Southeast Asia.

The architectural perspective of the proposed Maitum municipal hall. Image from Maitum LGU Facebook page

He revealed the architectural and engineering design of the new municipal complex is being finalized after it had been presented to town officials.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Reganit noted the proposed new municipal hall represents more than just a building, “it is a symbol of the town’s growing vision for progress, people-centered service, and harmony with nature.”

“It is rooted in Maitum’s spirit of unity, culture and sustainability,” he said.

Presented by Architects GM Villaruel and Freddie Reye Doctor and Engr. Dan Carlo Delima, the design showcases a bold vision for a modern, eco-inspired, and culturally-rooted government center.

The future municipal hall will rise on a 61,129-square-meter site, larger than the site complex area of SM Mall of General Santos City.

With a total gross floor area of 18,656.90 square meters, the new local government center will rise in Purok Rag-o, Barangay Malalag.

The major building, shaped like the letter “M” for Maitum, will bring together the executive and legislative offices, a one-stop business service hub, and a convention center under one roof.

At the heart of the concept is “Eco-Imperium,” a fusion of ecology and imperium (Latin for authority) – symbolizing ecological civic power.

The design blends the dignity of classical architecture with the living beauty of nature, reflecting Maitum’s identity as a community rich in culture and biodiversity, the local government said.

The roof deck will be lined with gardens and solar panels while inside, open spaces, natural lighting, and green features are designed to inspire productivity and harmony between people and environment, it added.

Convention halls are also planned to accommodate up to a thousand participants, making it a future hub for community gatherings, conferences, and events.

Maitum, some 130 kilometers west of General Santos City, is also popular for its white water river tubing and marinated fresh flying fish, called bangsi.

It annually holds the Bangsi Festival as tribute to the fish variety that provides livelihood to fishermen and women fish processors. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)