Overcharged by a tricycle in GenSan? Here’s what you can do

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 22 October ) — The distance between Bulaong Terminal and Lagao National High School (LNHS), one of the designated billeting areas for Batang Pinoy 2025 athletes, is barely three kilometers — a quick 10-minute ride that should cost no more than ₱30. But for four young delegates from Isabela City, that short trip cost them ₱250.

Batang Pinoy, officially known as the Philippine National Youth Games, is a grassroots sports program of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for athletes aged 15 and below.

A tricycle driver in General Santos City calls out a potential passenger. MindaNews file photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO

The event gathers young competitors from across the country for national-level tournaments hosted by different cities each year.

The overcharging incident drew attention after local teacher Philip Neel Hingo Bustamante posted about it on Facebook at 6:49 p.m. on October 21.

“Mali na gani gihatdan sa delegates sa Batang Pinoy, gisingil pa gyud ₱250 Bulaong to Lagao National (It was bad enough that the delegates were brought to the wrong destination. Worse, they were also charged ₱250 from Bulaong to Lagao National),” he wrote.

By the next morning, the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) acted on the report, and by noon Wednesday, the tricycle driver was apprehended following coordination with the Public Safety Office (PSO).

Driver admits overcharging

In a meeting with Atty. Jose Mariano Constantino “Jong” Gonzales, head of the Public Safety Office (PSO), and other TEU officials, the driver admitted he charged the delegates ₱250.

“Ginaamin nako nga naay overpricing kay nasingil nako sila ug 250. Gibasehan nalang pud ang ilahang mga dala. Dili man pud ako ang nagpresyo, kato ra nga gihatag sa akoa sa pasahero (I admit it was overpricing — I charged them ₱250 based on the number and size of their luggage. But it wasn’t me who decided the fare; it was given to me by the passengers),” he explained in an interview with Brigada News GenSan.

The driver, who was apologetic, acknowledged that the minimum fare is ₱15 per person and urged fellow tricycle drivers to follow the official fare matrix to avoid penalties.

Sanctions imposed

Gonzales later confirmed on Facebook that the driver’s provisional authority to operate had been revoked and his tricycle impounded.

The tricycle driver, he said, will also face proceedings before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The driver has also been barred from plying his route, according to the PSO head.

The TEU, in a separate October 22 post, emphasized that fare abuse is both illegal and disrespectful.

“Ang ganitong gawain ay hindi lamang labag sa batas, ito rin ay kawalan ng dangal at respeto sa bisita (Such actions are not only illegal but also a sign of disrespect toward guests),” the TEU said.

Official fares for tricycles in GenSan

The city government reminded drivers of the official tariff under Ordinance No. 08, Series of 2023:

Minimum fare: ₱15 for the first 4 kilometers

₱15 for the first 4 kilometers Additional fare: ₱1 per succeeding kilometer

Shortchanging and overcharging are prohibited under the No Shortchanging Act of 2016 and local ordinances.

How to protect yourself and report fare abuse

If you experience overcharging, you can:

Take a photo of the tricycle and license plate. Record the fare and details of the trip. Report incidents immediately through official channels:

TEU Hotline: 0975-749-001

PSO Motorized Tricycle Permitting Section: 0908-875-6107

PSO Command and Control Center: 0968-854-4536

Facebook: Public Safety Office – General Santos City

PSO Complaint & Feedback Form: bit.ly/PSO-PACD

Authorities encourage the public to report incidents of fare abuse to help ensure fair and respectful transport in General Santos City.

With thousands of young athletes and visitors in the city for Batang Pinoy 2025, officials reminded drivers to uphold the city’s hospitality and follow fare regulations at all times. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)