Two Mindanao seascapes earn national recognition for conservation excellence

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 September) — On paper, the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) is just one of 240 legislated marine protected areas in the Philippines. But for fisherfolk who rise before dawn to cast their nets, for youth who volunteer to patrol mangroves, and for the dugongs and dolphins that have returned to its waters, it is nothing less than a lifeline.

That lifeline was honored this week when SBPS was named Champion for Outstanding National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS)-Marine Protected Area in the 2025 Para el MAR Awards held in Iloilo City last September 17-18. The seascape also received the Special Award for Best in Enforcement.

A pod of rough-toothed dolphins at the protected Sarangani Bay. Photo courtesy of DENR-12

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Region 12 (DENR-12), in a September 19 report, said the recognition reflects the “strong partnerships” that have sustained the bay for nearly three decades — from local governments and academe to fisherfolk organizations and enforcement agencies.

On the other side of Mindanao, the Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape (MPLS) in Davao de Oro was also recognized as a finalist and received a special citation, highlighting its own conservation achievements.

In a consolidated statement to MindaNews on September 24, the Protected Area Management Offices (PAMO) of SBPS and Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape (MPLS), along with the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB), said the honor affirms the role of communities and partners in keeping marine habitats alive.

“This recognition is more than a victory for Sarangani — it is proof that when communities, government, and partners work hand-in-hand, conservation succeeds,” the PAMO-SBPS said.

The PAMO-MPLS added that being recognized “shines a spotlight on the natural wealth of Davao de Oro and the commitment of partners.”

A win born from struggle

Sarangani Bay has been under protection since 1996. Despite persistent threats — from illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing to rapid coastal development — initiatives have taken root.

Such acts include deputizing fisherfolk as Bantay Dagat (local marine patrol volunteers), rehabilitating mangroves, conducting sea turtle patrols, and doubling strict protection zones since 2016.

The PAMO-SBPS said stronger compliance from industries and more timely reporting of violations have encouraged the return of marine wildlife.

Dugong sightings, dolphin pods, and successful sea turtle hatchling releases have been recorded in recent years.

For MPLS, managed since 2000 and strengthened under the 2018 E-NIPAS Act, similar improvements are visible.

Coral reefs have been enriched, seagrass beds revived, mangrove forests restored, and communities have become more proactive in reporting illegal activities, the PAMO noted.

Why it matters

“The awards inspire pride and a sense of ownership among local communities,” said Anson M. Tagtag, chief of the BMB’s Wildlife Resources Division and officer-in-charge of the assistant director’s office.

The Para el MAR Awards, often described as the country’s “Oscars of marine conservation,” are held every two years to recognize outstanding management of marine protected areas.

Tagtag noted that the recognitions validate the efforts of MPA managers and motivate them to sustain and scale up their initiatives.

This year, out of 50 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) that applied, 22 finalists made it to the grand celebration across the four main categories: Outstanding Locally-managed MPA (LMMPA), Outstanding Network, Outstanding NIPAS MPA Category, and Best Mangrove Award.

Sites are evaluated through a rigorous process that looks at biodiversity outcomes, enforcement, governance, sustainable financing, and community participation.

What set SBPS and MPLS apart, Tagtag said, were “their strong enforcement mechanisms, community-driven governance, and innovative partnerships.”

A call to action

For the two PAMOs, the recognition is both a celebration and a challenge.

“The nomination is both an honor and a validation of hard work,” the PAMO-MPLS said.

The PAMO-SBPS, meanwhile, framed the award as a national call for vigilance.

“It affirms that protected seascapes can be models of resilience, cooperation, and effective governance,” it added.

Both Mindanao conservation sites are already looking ahead. The PAMO-SBPS plans to expand science-driven programs and invest in innovative conservation technologies.

The PAMO-MPLS, on the other hand, aims to strengthen law enforcement with modern monitoring systems and integrate climate adaptation measures.

With both sites recognized for their efforts, their stories send a message beyond Mindanao: conservation is not the government’s work alone, nor beyond the reach of resource-strapped communities.

It is a daily choice — to report illegal fishers, plant mangroves, and believe that seas once plundered can still heal.

The awards are a testament to how local Mindanao communities are turning action into impact, proving that protecting the sea is not just possible — it is already happening. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)