Maguindanao del Norte town forges ahead with camp transformation initiative

MATANOG, Maguindanao Del Norte— As internal conflicts continue to trouble the Bangsamoro region and the fate of decommissioning and camp transformation remains uncertain, the small town of Matanog in Maguindanao Del Norte is forging its own path to peace and prosperity.

Matanog Mayor Zohria “Jo” Bansil-Guro takes part in the preparation of piyols, a a native delicacy of chicken or beef cooked with spices inside a piece of bamboo and covered with a native edible fern called “pako”. PHOTO BY FERDINANDH CABRERA



Former battlegrounds are turning into budding economic and eco-tourism areas, according to Mayor Zohria “Jo” Bansil-Guro, as the community moves forward with a camp transformation initiative.

The latest effort is an aquasilviculture project, which leverages the town’s natural resources to create sustainable livelihoods. The program goes beyond traditional fish farming by integrating mangrove rehabilitation, eco-tourism, and modern post-harvest facilities.

“It addresses the rehabilitation of our mangrove forests. It also has a tourism component, as well as an element for sea farming to help our fisherfolk earn a living,” Bansil-Guro explained.

This multi-pronged approach directly counters the town’s history as a stronghold for both Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants.

While regional peace negotiators eyes are on the pending decommissioning and camp transformation development funds, Matanog’s leaders and residents have taken their future into their own hands.

Vice Mayor Sanaira Ali-Imam noted the community’s resolve, stating, “We’re not stopping there; we have so much more we want to do and become in our municipality because we dream that one day, this will be a well-known and peaceful municipality.” This sentiment is echoed by local leaders like Jamil Langalac, President of the ABC, who proudly points to operational fish cages already providing jobs to unemployed residents.

The local police and military are key partners in this transformation. Captain June Abbas, Chief of the Matanog Municipal Police Station, and Lieutenant Colonel John De La Cruz, Commander of Marine Battalion Landing Team-2 (MBLT-2), both emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and order to support economic growth.

Bansil-Guro says this focus on inclusive growth ensures that the benefits of peace and progress are shared by all, demonstrating that a small town with a unified vision can move forward and thrive despite the lingering shadows of conflict.

The town is celebrating its 50th Golden Year from today, September 8th, until the 12th. Matanog was created in 1975 by Presidential Decree No. 780 from six barangays of Parang, Maguindanao, and was originally part of the province of Maguindanao. It is known for being a historically significant area for the majority Iranun people and the MNLF along the Kidama mountain range and nearby communities, as well as the MILF, with its Camp Abubakar being a key rebel base.

Ahead of the celebration, Women of Matanog (WOW, formerly Widows of Matanog), a local women cooperative engage in food production, gathered for a festive showcase of their traditional dishes.

One of these is piyols, a native delicacy of chicken or beef cooked with spices inside bamboo, using native ferns called “pako” as a cover.

WOW Matanog has also ventured into food production and packaging and is now also sending local products abroad.

These include: Banana Chips, which are abundant in their town. Matanog Coffee, a unique and traditional coffee with a secret concoction produced in the town and Tipas, the traditional biscuits of the Iranun tribe of Matanog, usually offered along with native delicacies during weddings or Kanduli (a communal thanksgiving feast).

Kamia Mangrar, a widow of war now in her 70s and a famous Matanog Coffee maker and supplier (WOW Coffee), said she wishes for real transformation to happen soon.

“I experienced the cruelty of war and the devastation to the lives of the people, including the hardship of raising children alone after my better half was killed during the war, so I wish real transformation will happen now, for the next generation to live in peace and prosperity and not on worries,” she said.

Noralyn M. Cadal, another member of WOW Matanog, shared her perspective.

“For us, the most important thing is peace in our area here in Matanog. Because one reason for that is so our children who are studying can finish their education. And also, so that the livelihood of our farmers and whatever other jobs there are can continue. We hope this continues.”, she said. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera)