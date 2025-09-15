Hataman summits Basilan’s highest peak to promote local tourism

ZAMBOANGA CITY– Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, in a bid to draw mountaineers and promote the island’s tourism potentials, trekked with 30 others over the weekend to the summit of Puno Ulayan, the island’s highest mountain.

Rising 1,011 meters (3,317 feet) above sea level, the mountain also known as Basilan Peak took center stage for the September 13 event titled “Akyat-Bundok Tayo!” (Let’s Climb Mountains!), gathering mountaineers, local leaders, and security forces.

Basilan Gov. Mujiv Hataman at the summit of Puno Ulayan, otherwise known as Basdilan Peak which rises 3,317 feet or 1,011 meters above sea level. BASILAN PROVINCIAL INFORMATION OFFICE PHOTO



The participants included noted anthropologist and mountaineer Dr. Gideon Lasco, along with adventurers from Ilocos, Palawan, and Quezon City.

Sometimes mistaken for a volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed that Basilan Peak is neither volcanic nor a threat. Instead, its rugged terrain and untouched ecosystems make it a prime site for ecotourism.

The climb underscored the strong partnership between Basilan’s civilian leadership and security forces, according to Basilan Provincial Information Officer Richard Falcatan. Among those present were Brigade Commander General Frederick Sales with deputies and battalion leaders from the 45th IB, 32nd IB, and Special Forces Battalion; Tuburan Mayor Durie Kallahal; and former mayor Hanie Bud.

“This isn’t simply about reaching the summit. The ‘E’ in our Basilan HELPS agenda stands for Environment—a reminder that our forests, mountains, and coasts are priceless. Protecting them is not optional—it’s a duty,” Hataman said.

Basilan Peak has remained relatively unknown, even among locals. Hataman said the climb is an opportunity to highlight community-centered tourism.

“We envision responsible tourism that blends preservation with progress. By opening this peak to visitors, we create livelihoods while nurturing pride in our heritage,” he said.

But the governor also urged mountaineers and potential tourists to tread lightly.

“Let this journey remind us that nature is a legacy, not a commodity. As more people discover Basilan’s beauty, we must ensure it’s trails remain unspoiled for generations,” Hataman said.

Following the successful ascent, the provincial government announced plans to draft ecotourism guidelines that will cover waste management, community-led tours, and collaborations with environmental groups.

These measures aim to safeguard Basilan Peak’s biodiversity while ensuring local communities benefit from tourism. (Frencie Carreon)