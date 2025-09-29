Changing climate threatens seaweed farming in Sulu

In the southernmost parts of the Philippines, between the Celebes and Sulu Seas, lies the archipelagic province of Sulu. This part of the country, which stretches from the Zamboanga Peninsula to the eastern shores of Sabah, Malaysia, has long grappled with armed conflict that threatens the locals’ safety and livelihood.

But there is another crisis that is largely overlooked, one that has far greater long-term effects on the economic and environmental stability for residents of Sulu.

A twenty-minute outrigger boat ride from Jolo, Sulu’s capital, will get you to Panglima Tahil, a beautiful island town with a primarily sea-borne culture.

Shernalyn Sapsapan, 27, a local resident, has been counting on farming seaweeds as her family’s main source of income for a decade now.

Shernalyn Sapsapan from Panglima Tahil, Sulu says seaweed farming has become more difficult because of rising temperature and erratic rainfall. (Julianne Suarez/Contributor, MindaNews)

She didn’t choose to become a seaweed farmer. It was a livelihood passed on to her by her mother-in-law when she married and moved from Jolo to Panglima Tahil 10 years ago.

Since then, things haven’t been the same.

“Things didn’t use to be like this. We’re having a hard time now because of the climate,” she said, tears forming in the corner of her eyes.

The skies were starting to turn grey, signaling a heavy downpour. But that didn’t hinder Shernalyn from checking on the rows of seaweed lines that provide food for her three young kids.

“We really can’t find any other source of livelihood except seaweed farming. Even my husband wants to go out to sea fishing, but he doesn’t have the means. Why? Because we can’t afford to buy a boat,” she said.

Besides, it is also more practical for Shernalyn to work mainly as a seaweed farmer because she lives just a few steps away from the coastline.

Just like many other women in their community, seaweed farming has become their primary source of income as it allows them to care for their children while working along the coast. It also entails a lower startup cost compared to fishing, where you would need a boat and other equipment.

Seaweed farming is among the backbones of the country’s fisheries economy, with over 1 million Filipinos involved in and benefiting from seaweed farming, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

According to People in Need (PIN), a nonprofit organization, seaweed comprises nearly 70% of the total aquaculture production in the country. The Philippine Seaweed Industry Roadmap of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources states that seaweeds consistently ranked as one of the top three fisheries exports.

In fact, the Philippines is a key player in the global scene. The country was the fourth biggest exporter of seaweed in the world in 2019, after China, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Locally, Sulu is one of the major producers of the country’s seaweeds, along with Tawi-tawi in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The other regions are Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (MIMAROPA) and Zamboanga Peninsula (Philippine Fisheries Profile).

Economic Impacts of the Changing Climate

As Shernalyn tried to sort and discard the ones that didn’t look healthy, she couldn’t help but get disappointed. She explained that despite her effort to reach optimum harvest within 45 days of planting, there’s just a lot of damage due to “ice-ice” disease, a bacterial infection that has become increasingly common as sea temperatures rise due to climate change.

“There’s not much to harvest anymore. We plant a lot, but when our seaweed gets damaged, it really gets ruined. When we come to check, we remove what’s left. Because it’s already turning white from bleaching.”

“We try to save them by drying them out. Whatever little we earn, we use it to buy seedlings again, after setting aside the money we need for household expenses.”

The changing climate, among other factors, is contributing to the decline of the value of seaweed in the country.

Shernalyn Sapsapan checking on her rows of seaweed. (Julianne Suarez/Contributor, MindaNews)

“We earned more before than now. Because the climate was better then. More favorable,” Shernalyn said.

Data from People in Need (PIN) showed that the farmgate prices of raw dried seaweeds have reached as high as Php 200 per kg in the province in 2021, but declined to Php 80 per kg in 2022. In the late months of 2023, it saw its lowest decrease to Php 45 per kg.

The demand for seaweed goes beyond economic concerns. With the rising global temperature shaping the world around us, more and more resources are being studied to curb the effects of the changing climate, and one of which is seaweeds. In the USA, researchers at the University of California, Davis showed that a bit of seaweed in cattle feed could reduce methane emissions from beef cattle as much as 82 percent.

However, concerns like this are not as important for someone like Shernalyn, whose income goes as low as 100 Php in a day. To her, climate change is beyond our control and rather than focus on global climate mitigation efforts, she chooses instead to keep her eyes on just surviving.

“What I want is for our materials to be provided. And our seedlings, too. Because we can’t control the climate. We can’t control that. It doesn’t come from us. But I would like our materials to be provided so we can buy seedlings,” she said.

These challenges facing seaweed farmers underscore the urgent need for coordinated action between government agencies and stakeholders to build community resilience. Climate change impacts hit coastal communities particularly hard, making inclusive adaptation strategies essential for long-term sustainability.

While NGOs like People in Need have begun addressing these challenges through targeted support programs for seaweed farmers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), there is still a lot that needs to be done.

Tides of Hope and Resilience

As Shernalyn continues to tie the strands of seaweeds back to the lines, hope is beaming in her eyes.

Her struggles mirror those of many coastal farmers in the Philippines, as climate change has become their daily battle.

While individual farmers cannot single-handedly combat global climate patterns, research shows that strategic interventions can make a significant difference. These include developing disease-resistant seaweed varieties, implementing improved cultivation techniques, and establishing comprehensive climate resilience programs.

Such measures offer a pathway to safeguarding this crucial industry while supporting the communities that depend on it.

And when women seaweed farmers like Shernalyn are no longer just focused on day-to-day survival, they will become a part of a whole that, as one, can do something to sustain traditions and livelihoods and carry on. (Julianne Suarez/Contributor, MindaNews)