A dying woman’s gift

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 September) –On September 21, 2025, two days after she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47-year-old Ma. Zyrill Torrefranca passed away peacefully at 3:30 p.m. at Davao Doctors Hospital (DDH).

Torrefranca was battling End-Stage Renal Disease and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). But before she passed, she made a choice rooted deeply in compassion–she would donate her eyes and give someone a second chance to see the world anew.

Hospital staff join the Honor Walk for Ma. Zyrill Torrefranca, who donated her eyes after her passing at Davao Doctors Hospital on September 21, 2025. Photo courtesy of Davao Doctors Hospital.

Eye donation involves giving the corneas–the clear, front part of the eye–which can be transplanted to restore sight for people with corneal blindness.

In the Philippines, the Eye Bank Foundation of the Philippines (EBFP), which operates the Santa Lucia International Eye Bank of Manila, reports that between 500 and 800 corneal transplants are performed each year, depending on the availability of donor corneas.

Torrefranca’s wish to donate both corneas was fulfilled through the collaborative efforts of DDH, the Southern Philippine Medical Center’s Human Advocate Retrieval Effort (SHARE), and the Santa Lucia International Eye Bank in Manila.

According to EBFP, one pair of corneas can restore sight for two people, improving independence, mobility, and quality of life.

Individuals may express their intent through an Eye Pledge Form, available both online and in physical copies.

However, under Republic Act 7170, as amended by RA 7885, the consent of the next-of-kin is still required at the time of death—making early conversations with family crucial for honoring donor wishes.

When a potential donor passes away, trained eye bank technicians or hospital staff must retrieve the corneas within hours to ensure tissue viability.

The corneas are then screened, preserved, and prepared for surgery. The procedure is voluntary, confidential, and comes at no cost to the donor’s family.

Torrefranca’s final act of donation shines a light on this growing effort.

Her story resonated beyond the hospital walls and onto social media. In a September 24 Facebook post sharing a video of the Honor Walk, the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Organ Transplant Services Unit reflected on the meaning of her choice.

To honor her legacy, DDH had organized an Honor Walk at 5:00 p.m. Hospital staff, friends, and family lined the hallways as she was brought to the operating room, offering a silent tribute to her decision.

“We’re deeply moved by our donor’s selfless gift of sight, a simple yet extraordinary act of kindness that can change someone’s world forever. By choosing to donate your eyes, you’ve created a lasting legacy, a legacy that allows someone to see their loved ones, witness a sunrise, and navigate the world with clarity,” the post read. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)