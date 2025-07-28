DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 July) — In a heartfelt tribute to one of Mindanao’s most beloved delicacies, the Davao-based Duwende Films has recently completed “Pastil: Parehas Ra Ta’g Kan-on’g Ginakaon” (We All Eat the Same Rice), an animated indie film that is generating excitement among audiences eager to watch story that honors Mindanao’s cultural heritage through a deeply local lens.

Pastil, which originated in Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has long been a staple across the island. Over the years, it has become a favorite “baon” (packed meal) or “merienda” (snack) for many Mindanawons. While the dish is most commonly made with steamed glutinous rice and sautéed chicken, known as kagikit, variations using beef or fish also exist.

Pastil, which originated in Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, has long been a staple across Mindanao. Courtesy of Duwende Films

At first glance, pastil may seem modest: rice and meat wrapped neatly in a banana leaf. Yet its cultural weight is undeniable. For both Muslim and non-Muslim communities, it represents a shared culinary identity. Sold for just ₱10 to ₱15, pastil is affordable and accessible, transcending social boundaries and deeply rooted in Moro culinary traditions and halal practices. In Lanao del Sur, pastil is known as patir,

More than a film about food, Pastil serves as an animated love letter to a way of life often overlooked in mainstream media. “It’s a Mindanawon story, told by Mindanawon people,” says Duwende Films, which brought together a team of 10 emerging animators from across Mindanao to bring the project to life.

The journey to this version of the film began modestly. Producer Ingrid Silfverberg recalls that their first attempt, Akong Paboritong Pastil, was created by a small team of six, none of them a Moro.

“While I understand pastil is embedded in the Moro culture, and as much as we always want our representations to be as culturally appropriate as possible, we also really wanted to represent Mindanao as a whole — not just on the national stage, but to show our local culture to the world.”

That commitment to representation deepened during production of the second version. While taking a break from editing, Silfverberg showed the original film to her co-intern, Mae Visales. Visales, who comes from a Moro background, felt an immediate personal connection.

“She saw her family’s story in it,” Silfverberg said. “She wanted to help on the project as much as possible — she also happens to be a superb motion designer!”

With Mae’s involvement, the team grew from six to ten members and gained valuable cultural insight, bringing the film closer to the communities it seeks to represent.

The team also found inspiration in global indie animation. Silfverberg pointed to Flow, the Oscar-winning animated film by Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis, as a major creative influence.

From the animated indie film, “Pastil.” Courtesy of Duwende Films

“He personally composited the film on his laptop — the very same laptop that I have too — edited it on Blender,” Silfverberg said. “That inspired our indie team to push the limits with the same tools we also have.”

Written and directed by Franky Arrocena, with the full support of the Duwende Films family, the film’s teaser was released on June 30 but the official screening date has yet to be announced. (Marithe Franchesca Lalican / MindaNews)