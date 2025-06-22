TECH REVIEW | Slipping into the future with JBL Tour Pro 3

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 June) — What feels comfortable is slipping them in, quite literally. I didn’t expect the JBL Tour Pro 3 to become part of my daily rhythm, but here we are. I’ve worn them through commutes, Zoom meetings, evening walks, and even on a flight.

And over time, they’ve gone from “just another pair of earbuds” to something that quietly, almost invisibly, upgrades the way I listen.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s a lot packed into this little powerhouse. Some of it is brilliant, some of it a bit much. After spending time with the JBL Tour Pro 3, these are my thoughts.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 offers impressive endurance, delivering up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case also extending total battery life to around 30 hours.

Big Case, Smart Design

First, we need to talk about the case. It’s… large. Larger than what you might expect for a pair of wireless earbuds. If you’re used to slipping your earbuds into your jeans pocket, this might be a shock. I personally found myself tossing it into my bag instead, mostly because the bulk didn’t feel practical for pants.

But there’s a good reason for the bulk: the case has a smart, transparent LED display. This isn’t just for show. It lets you check battery levels, adjust volume, switch noise cancellation modes, and even change the equalizer levels of the audio—all directly from the case, so there is no need to pick up your phone to dig through the app. I didn’t realize how useful this was until I started using it regularly.

The freedom from fumbling around with touch controls or unlocking my phone every time I wanted to tweak something? Underrated.

Still, the size trade-off won’t be for everyone. If portability is a priority, this might be a deal-breaker.

The earbuds themselves are a little bigger than average, too, mostly because they’re packed with tech and larger speakers for better sound. They fit securely in my ears, and I was able to wear them comfortably for hours. But if you have smaller ears, you might need to try the different ear tip sizes that come in the box to get the right fit.

Features that go above and beyond

This is where the JBL Tour Pro 3 leans into its tech-heavy identity. It throws in everything but the kitchen sink, and so some features are fantastic, yet others might feel like overkill.

Here’s one that actually surprised me: you can connect the Smart Charging Case to a digital or analog audio source using either an AUX cable or USB-C. Once connected, the audio streams directly into your JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds without needing Bluetooth. I tried this on a flight and it worked like a charm. Perfect sound, no delays. It’s something I didn’t know I needed until I tried it.

The JBL Tour Pro 3’s case features a full-color touchscreen display that shows real-time battery levels for each earbud, all housed in a sleek metallic shell that feels as premium as it looks.

Beyond that, there are a number of smart features. It has what JBL calls “adaptive noise cancelling,” which means it listens to your surroundings and adjusts how much noise it blocks out. But they also have a feature called Ambient Aware, which lets in surrounding sounds when you need to stay alert, during walks or runs.

There’s also “spatial audio,” which makes music or movies feel like they’re coming from all around you and not just from your ears. Some people love it, especially for movies or games.

To be honest, most people probably won’t use every single feature.

There are just so many. But it’s comforting to know they’re there and that this pair is built to be “future-proof,” ready for tech that’s still on its way to becoming mainstream.

Sound and performance

The sound is phenomenal and possibly the best I’ve heard from any pair of true wireless earbuds I’ve tested so far.

Listening to music on the JBL Tour Pro 3 feels like hearing your favorite songs for the first time, with rich bass and crystal-clear detail in every note.

The bass (those deep, low sounds) is strong but not overwhelming. You can feel the beat, but it doesn’t drown out everything else. Vocals are sharp and clear, and I noticed small details in songs I’d never picked up on before. It makes listening to music feel more immersive, especially when paired with the wide, open feel of the sound overall.

Turn on Spatial Audio, and things only get better. I tested it on both music and games, and it gave me a more directional, theater-like experience. When plugged into a PC, for example, enemy footsteps in-game were easier to locate and it definitely felt like the sound was coming from different directions; almost like surround sound in a mini package.

Noise cancellation and battery

The Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) here is seriously impressive. While it’s not quite at the level of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones from Bose or Sony, it’s close—surprisingly so, for something this small. I’ve used it in crowded cafés, airports, and open offices, and it consistently dulled down chatter, hums, and ambient sounds, letting me work or relax in peace.

Another standout feature is the battery life. On a single charge, the earbuds can last up to 10 hours, with an additional 30 hours provided by the charging case. That’s more than enough to get you through long workdays, commutes, or even a weekend trip without worrying about recharging. The earbuds also support fast charging, giving you around four hours of playback with just a 15-minute charge.

Charging is via USB-C and wireless charging, and if you’re in a pinch, the buds support reverse wireless charging from your phone, which is perfect when you’re traveling.

However, I noticed that battery life can drop off noticeably if you’re using Spatial Audio or ANC all the time. And while reverse wireless charging sounds great, it’s pretty slow. More of a backup, really, than a real solution.

Premium sound, premium cost

At ₱16,999 in the Philippines, the JBL Tour Pro 3 is a serious investment. It’s up there with the likes of Apple’s AirPods Pro, Sony’s WF-1000XM5, and Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Is it worth it? That depends.

If your needs are more basic, just a few occasional calls and some music on your commute, you might be paying for features you’ll never use. It’s not as affordable after all. But if you love experimenting with new tech, need reliable ANC, and value sound quality above all, or if you just want something that truly delivers on audio, comfort, and smarts, while also looking good doing it, then this pair is hard to beat.

Final thoughts

The JBL Tour Pro 3 isn’t trying to be modest. It’s aiming to be a flagship, and for the most part, it succeeds. Yes, the price is steep. Yes, the case is bulky. And yes, you might not use every single feature it throws at you.

But when it comes down to daily use, like the sound, comfort, battery, and reliability, it delivers in ways that genuinely enhance the listening experience. If you’re looking to invest in a pair of wireless earbuds that are ready for the future (and sound amazing in the present), the JBL Tour Pro 3 should definitely be on your radar.

It might not be for everyone. But for those who want premium tech that performs without compromise? This is one pair that’s easy to recommend and even easier to fall in love with.

The earbuds sport a sleek, futuristic design with metallic accents and textured stems that add both grip and visual appeal. Ergonomically shaped, they sit snugly in the ear while looking every bit as premium as they sound.

JBL Tour Pro 3 – Full Specifications and Features

Price

₱16,999 (Philippine Pesos)

General Information

Type: Wireless

Available Colors: Black, Gold

Wearing Style: In-Ear

Weight: 71.8g (case), 5.6g per earbud piece

Water and Dust Resistance: IP55 rated (resistant to light water spray and dust)

Smart Charging Case: Included with LED touchscreen display



Audio Specs

Driver Type: Hybrid Dual-Driver

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 104 dB SPL @ 1 kHz

Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 40,000 Hz

Noise Cancellation: True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0

Ambient Aware Mode: Lets in surrounding sounds when you need to stay aware

Personi-Fi 3.0: Personalizes sound based on your hearing profile using the JBL app

Microphones: 6 Total, two external mics and one internal mic per earbud isolate voice and reduce noise



Connectivity

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Bluetooth Range: Up to 10 meters

Supported Codecs: AAC, SBC (standard Bluetooth audio formats)

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth-enabled devices

Auracast Support: Allows you to broadcast your audio to other compatible devices nearby

Special Connections: Smart case can be plugged with a USB-C or 3.5mm port to stream audio without Bluetooth (great for airplane seats or older PCs)

Quick Pairing: Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair supported



Battery & Charging

Battery Type: Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

Battery Life: Up to 11 hours (buds only), up to 44 hours with charging case (without ANC), and around 8 hours with ANC on, with 32 hours total with case

Charging Time: Around 2 hours

Charging Options: USB Type-C, wireless charging supported, and reverse charging from compatible phones (in case of emergency)



Included in the Box

JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds

Smart charging case (with touchscreen display)

USB Type-C charging cable

USB Type-C to Type-C cable

USB Type-C to 3.5 mm audio cable

5 pairs of silicone ear tips (various sizes)

1 pair of foam ear tips

Quick Start Guide (QSG), Warranty, and Safety Sheets



