A total of 19 journalists from the Visayas participated in an intensive three-day immersion program entitled “Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region” from November 19-22, 2024.

During the program, the 19 journalists, including me, traveling in three vans with a lead car from MindaNews, covered over 588 kilometers, visiting key areas within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The experience provided us with an opportunity to witness firsthand the delicate balance between history, culture, and the region’s evolving narrative of peace and progress.

On November 21, at a fellowship night, each of us shared our insights and reflections from the immersion, highlighting the profound lessons learned. The experience, which ranged from cultural exploration to deep reflection, also included a poignant visit to the Ampatuan Massacre site, where our group paid tribute to the 58 victims, including 32 journalists, of the infamous 2009 massacre — the deadliest attack on journalists in history.

Journalists from the Visayas, including Ricky J. Bautista, editor in chief of The Samar Chronicle (right), light candles at the markers of the 32 media persons killed in the Ampatuan Massacre of 2009 ahead of the 15th anniversary commemoration of the carnage. The Visayas journalists’ visit at the site in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan municipality in Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday (21 November 2024) was part of “Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region” activity of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (publisher of MindaNews) and the International Media Support (IMS). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Led by Ms. Amalia Cabusao, Program Manager of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism, and Froilan Gallardo, a war correspondent in Mindanao, the group offered prayers, flowers, and candles while reaffirming the journalists’ call for justice.

The immersion served as a vivid reminder of the region’s complexities, its long history of conflict, and the significant progress made since the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in 2018.

Carolyn Arguillas, Special Reports Editor of MindaNews, reminded the group at the closing rites on November 21:“Your Bangsamoro journey was just a preview. (BARMM is) the only autonomous region in the country, born out of a peace agreement, and the only region with a parliamentary system of governance. We hope to continue this journey together. A major part of addressing historical injustices done on the Bangsamoro is through us in the media. Because if we report on something we do not know or understand, we become part of the problem. But if we report with understanding, we become part of the solution.”

A Tapestry of Cultures

The immersion began in the region’s urban centers, where the varied cultural landscapes of BARMM revealed themselves. Home to the Moro people and numerous indigenous groups, BARMM is a mosaic of languages, traditions, and histories.

Visayas-based journalists at the Grand Mosque in Cotabato City on 20 November 2024. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

As we traveled through BARMM’s Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur (from Davao City and returning via General Santos City to meet with Visayas residents who settled in Mindanao), it was impossible to overlook the resilience of the people who have endured decades of conflict yet continue to uphold a rich cultural heritage. The vibrant clothing, deep spirituality, and warmth of the people all pointed to a region that is more than its past conflicts — it is a region reclaiming its identity.

The Moro people’s struggle for autonomy, rooted in a desire for self-determination and cultural preservation, has left scars, but it has also fostered a sense of resilience that continues to shape the region’s future. Through every conversation with locals, we were reminded that BARMM’s people are defined not by their pain, but by their unyielding spirit and aspirations for peace and dignity.

The Promise and Challenges of Autonomy

The establishment of BARMM was heralded as a landmark achievement, a tangible result of the peace agreement between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF). RA 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM granted the region greater political and economic autonomy, a promise of peace and prosperity for a people long marginalized.

Visayas-based journalists, including the author (wearing red cap), observe the proceedings of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority’s budget deliberations on 20 November 2024, from the gallery of the BTA Parliament Session Hall at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

However, as with any transformative change, challenges remain. The road to sustainable peace is fraught with difficulties, from resource management to security concerns. While infrastructure improvements are visible, many areas still lack access to basic services like healthcare, electricity, and education.

In conversations with local leaders, the complexity of the peace process was evident, with many stressing the need for continued cooperation at all levels — local, national, and civil society. “Magtulungan tayo,” one leader said, underscoring the importance of unity in building a future free from the shadows of war.

The Heart of Conflict, A Path to Peace

One of the most transformative moments of the immersion occurred on November 20, during a visit to Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, where we met with MILF commanders and former fighters. The MILF, born out of the frustrations of the Moro people’s historical marginalization, had waged a long and violent struggle for autonomy. Yet, the recent disarmament of over 30,000 fighters and the ongoing peace talks signify a shift in the region’s trajectory — from armed conflict to collaboration.

The author, Ricky J. Bautista (with red cap) at the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

MILF Commander Kudzaima Bayao spoke passionately about their vision for a future of peace, one where their children could live without the specter of violence that had defined their past. “It’s about creating a future for our children that is different from ours,” Commander Bayao shared. The BOL and the cooperation between MILF and the government represent a fragile but real hope for a future defined not by war, but by reconciliation and nation-building.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the progress, the region still faces significant challenges. Economic development remains a pressing concern. Much of BARMM’s vast potential remains untapped. Economic opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism continue to be hampered by issues of governance and infrastructure.

The author, Ricky J. Bautista, editor in chief of the Catbalogan City-based The Samar Chronicle at the pink moque in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Mr. Bautista

The region’s educational system, while improving, still lags behind many other areas of the country. Many young people in BARMM continue to lack access to quality education and job opportunities. Yet, the potential for growth is unmistakable, and the desire for progress is palpable. “We will never forget the past, but we must look to the future,” one local elder said, echoing the sentiment of many across the region.

The Duty to Tell the Truth

As journalists, our responsibility is clear. Our role is not only to report the facts but to tell the stories of resilience, hope, and transformation.

In a region that has suffered from years of misrepresentation and misunderstanding, the media’s role is crucial in shaping the narrative. We must avoid reducing BARMM to mere tales of conflict. Instead, we must amplify the voices of those rebuilding their communities and reclaiming their future.

Two words to describe the experience of being a participant in “Inside BARMM,” according to Ricky J. Bautista are resilience and transformation. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

From the solemn pink mosque in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur and the Grand Mosque in Cotabato City — symbols of spiritual unity — to the heartfelt stories shared by local leaders, our time in BARMM was a journey of discovery. It reinforced our duty to tell the truth, to report not just what is seen on the surface but to dig deeper into the stories of hope, resilience, and progress that are often overlooked.

In the end, the road to peace is still being paved, but the signs of hope are undeniable. The Bangsamoro people are not defined by their past; they are defined by their aspirations for a better future. And as journalists, it is our duty to ensure that their stories are heard, now and always.

[Ricky J. Bautista, editor in chief of The Samar Chronicle, was among the 19 journalists from the Visayas who participated in the “Inside BARMM: A Walk Through the Bangsamoro Region,” which is part of Media Impact Philippines program. Media Impact is a project of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism which runs MindaNews, and International Media Support, with support from the European Union and Denmark. This piece was first published in Samar Chronicle (https://samarchronicle.com/) on 21 November 2024. MindaNews was granted permission to share this piece].