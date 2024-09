FULL TEXT of the Decision in G.R. Nos. 242255, 243246, and 243693 (Province of Sulu v. Executive Secretary et al.; PHILCONSA v. Senate et al.; and Dimaporo v. COMELEC) here.

YOU MAY ALSO DOWNLOAD THE FILES HERE:



SC ruling on Sulu petition declaring RA 11054 unconstitutional

Separate concurring opinion of Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao