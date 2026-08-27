Datu PinTic becomes Sarangani’s 23rd agrarian reform community

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 27 August 2026) — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has approved the establishment of the Datu PinTic Agrarian Reform Community (ARC) in Maitum, Sarangani as the province’s 23rd agrarian reform community.

Presenting the Datu PinTic Agrarian Reform Community Development Plan 2027–2031 during the National ARC Task Force deliberations in Quezon City on Wednesday (26 August 2026). Photo from the DAR Sarangani Facebook page

The Datu PinTic ARC covers the barangays of Tuanadatu, Pinol and Ticulab and will be subject to the incorporation of comments, suggestions and recommendations from the National Agrarian Reforms Communities Task Force (NARCTF) into its ARC Development Plan, according to the DAR Provincial Office of Sarangani in a Facebook post.

The proposed Datu PinTic ARC Development Plan for 2027 to 2031 was presented by Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Oding B. Yusoph and Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer John H. Gamad of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division during the NARCTF deliberations in Quezon City on Wednesday.

The five-year development plan is expected to guide programs and investments aimed at improving the livelihood and productivity of 2,231 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the three barangays, DAR Sarangani said.

Among its priorities are strengthening farmer organizations, developing sustainable agribusiness and livelihood opportunities, improving farm productivity and market access, and providing better infrastructure and basic services.

The plan also includes measures related to land tenure security and climate resilience, areas considered crucial to the long-term development of farming communities.

DAR Sarangani said the approval marks a new phase for Tuanadatu, Pinol and Ticulab as the communities move toward implementing programs, investments and partnerships identified under the development plan.

The ARC approach of the DAR seeks to bring together agrarian reform beneficiaries and other stakeholders in geographically defined communities to support agricultural productivity, livelihood development and rural transformation.

With Datu PinTic now recognized as an ARC, DAR Sarangani has 23 communities under the program, expanding its efforts to translate land reform gains into sustainable economic opportunities for farmer-beneficiaries in the province. (Justine Paul Paraz / MindaNews)