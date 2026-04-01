Iligan PDLs learn how to bake

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 1 April) — Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Iligan City Jail are learning how to bake, gaining practical skills that may be useful once they get out of prison.

Participants of the ‘Baking Behind Bars’ program master the art of dough handling using Pilmico’s premium flour. Photo courtesy: BJMP-Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory Facebook page

A press statement from Aboitiz Foods, mother company of the Iligan-based Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico), said that Pilmico has partnered with the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Iligan for the “Baking Behind Bars” program.

“An initiative of MSU-IIT’s WE CARE Office, the program aims to equip PDLs with sustainable livelihood skills, ensuring they have the tools to become productive members of society upon their reintegration,” the statement said.

A total of 37 PDLs — 24 men and 13 women — participated in the hands-on three-day training in bread and pastry last March at the BJMP Iligan baking facility.

“Pilmico views the Baking Behind Bars program as an extension of its commitment to community empowerment. Through expert-led workshops and the provision of high-quality flour, the partnership transforms correctional facilities into spaces of rehabilitation and personal development,” Aboitiz Foods said.

Guiding the participants throughout the training, Quality Assurance Supervisor for Flour Operations Rodulfo Orong shared the deeper mission behind the sessions.

“Enabling PDLs to access skills training will help them build a sustainable source of livelihood,” said Rodulfo Orong, quality assurance supervisor for flour operations at Pilmico. “It was a great and meaningful experience. More than the technical lessons and skills, we hope this initiative will open more opportunities for PDLs to have a fresh start with renewed hope,” he added.

The three-day workshop introduced participants to the fundamentals of bread making, including flour characteristics, ingredient functionality, and costing — essential knowledge for starting a bakery business.

The participants were able to bake cheesy malunggay pandesal, cheesy onion pandesal, and oatmeal cookies.

Aboitiz Foods said that as part of the program’s sustainability, “MSU-IIT and BJMP also plan to launch the ‘Bread on Wheels’ project that will allow families of PDLs to sell these products outside the facility through mobile shops, turning skills into a tangible source of livelihood.”

“When our PDLs knead dough, they are also kneading their future. This is about dignity, second chances, and reconnecting with family and community,” said Chief Insp. Carmelo A. Corsame, the city jail warden.

One participant named Mark said: “I used to think my hands were only for mistakes. Now, I see they can create something my children might taste one day.” (MindaNews)