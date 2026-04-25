Davao Today journalist wins Gandingan award

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 April) — An investigative journalist from Davao City has been awarded by the prestigious Gandingan Awards for her environmental investigative story being the “Most Development-oriented Online Feature Article” in the 20th University of the Philippines (UP) ComBroadSoc edition.

The award for the article, titled “National Greening Program: From Green Dreams to Barren Realities” and authored by Davao Today (DT) journalist Lucelle Bonzo, was awarded at the University of the Philippines Los Baños on Saturday, 25 April.

Davao Today Facebook post

“It is an honor along with fellow nominees in our category to be recognized for our work which pushes for transparency and accountability in the name of true development, empowerment of our communities and protection of our ecology,” Davao Today stated in a Facebook post on April 15 after the revelation of the top 5 nominees in the said category.

Among the notable stories that who vied for the award were: GMA News Online (“Scorched Earth, Crying Sky: Tilling the Earth Amid El Niño and La Niña”); CoverStory.ph (“Mangroves Offer Refuge From Climate Risk to Sorsogon Folk, Whale Sharks”), and two entries from BicoldotPH (“Farmers, Communities Fear Environmental Impact as PNR Plans South Long Haul” and “Masbate Town Women Seek Solutions as Water, Plastic Woes Strain Environment”).

The investigative article, published on May 11, 2025 at the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism’s (PCIJ) website, was a product of rigorous forest mapping and satellite analysis of deforested areas in Mindanao, with data journalists Eva Constantaras and Min Lawi Lun of Thailand as co-authors.

The story uncovered the greenwashing efforts of the government’s National Greening Program to hide the inadequacies in its implementation in the communities of Palawan and Agusan del Sur.

The government’s National Greening Program (NGP) was seen as “a model for how to tackle both poverty and climate change.” However, the investigation revealed “[T]hat is, instead of barren sites being reforested, the opposite occurs. Forests are cleared right before or during regreening efforts.”

This year’s theme: Pakinggan, Tinig ng Kalikasan (Listen, Voice of Nature) has gathered prominent media outlets to banner their prowess in delivering environmentally-centered reports

“Davao Today thanks the UP Gandingan Awards and congratulates all finalists and winners for the pursuit of truth in developmental stories,” it said in its Facebook post Saturday evening. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)