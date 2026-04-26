Davao Oriental will soon have a weather station 

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / April 26) — Davao Oriental, the province where supertyphoon Pablo made landfall on December 4, 2012, will soon have its weather station, an official of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Davao said.

Engr. Alan Ray Ribo, PAGASA Davao meteorological officer, told MindaNews on Saturday that they proposed to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in 2025 to build a “synoptic station” in Davao Oriental.

A “synoptic station,” according to PAGASA, is a “weather-observing surface station that collects and observes several meteorological elements such as rainfall, temperatures, wind speed, and direction.”

Davao Orienta map courtesy of Google Maps

Ribo spoke on Climate Science and Weather Literacy for Journalists during the Climate Impact and Environmental Reporting Workshop for Journalists in Mindanao, a four-day activity that started Friday and will end on Monday.

He said the RDRRMC approved the proposal for a station in Davao Oriental. The project is estimated to cost 20 to 25 million pesos, including expenses for the lot where the facility will be erected, and the equipment to be used.

He added, however, that should a town donate a lot for them, then it will lessen their expense.

“Tarragona is a possible location. It is far from Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur,” said Ribo. Hinatuan hosts a PAGASA Radar and Synoptic Station.

He said other possibilities are Boston, Baganga, Caraga or Manay.

Engr. Alan Ray Ribo, Meteorological Officer of PAGASA Davao talks to journalists about weather and climate and other weather terminologies during the Climate Impact and Environmental Reporting for Journalists in Mindanao on 25 April 2026. MindaNews photo

“When it comes to weather forecasting, a province should be able to provide their pressure level, wind direction, wind speed, and other weather parameters,” he said, noting that if a province would rely only on the weather readings, weather map analysis from neighboring provinces, the forecast becomes more general.

Presently, there are only two weather stations in the Davao region, Ribo said. These are the flood forecasting and warning center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and the PAGASA Weather Station in Davao City (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)