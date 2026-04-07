Crackdown urged on solvent abuse among children in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/ 7 April)–Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso has called on barangay officials to intensify efforts against the abuse of solvents among minors.

Speaking during the city government’s flag-raising ceremony on April 6, Olaso said local leaders must take a proactive role in safeguarding children from substance abuse and its long-term consequences.

Olaso said the presence of ‘rugby boys in several communities require urgent grassroots intervention. He directed the Zamboanga City Police Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office to strengthen monitoring, conduct house-to-house assessments, and provide rehabilitation support for affected youth.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso talks about the city’s problem of solvent abuse among children, calling on all barangays to work with the city in solving the problem. Photo courtesy of the Public Information Office of Zamboanga City

Olaso also urged barangay leaders to coordinate closely with the city government, noting that early intervention is critical in preventing lasting harm.

The widespread misuse of “rugby,” a solvent-based adhesive, has long been a serious public health and social concern in many communities across the Philippines. Rugby is often cheap and easily accessible. The substance is inhaled by those seeking a quick high.

Medical experts warn that inhaling rugby damages the brain, lungs, and other vital organs, leading to impaired judgment, memory loss, and long-term neurological problems.

Authorities are calling for stronger barangay-level interventions, closer coordination with social welfare agencies, and proactive efforts to rescue and rehabilitate affected minors.

“Reporta kita na police pati sabe de donde gayot para puede man cuento con el maga mayores (We Report to the police and know where exactly do they live so that we can talk to the parents or elders),” Sta. Maria Punong Barangay Los Eli Angeles said.

Angeles said involving families directly helps ensure accountability and encourages community cooperation in addressing solvent abuse among minors.

Punong Barangay Allan Dagun of neighboring Cabatangan Barangay said, “Dapat man rescue todo si jende de aqui. Manda volve na de ila hometown (All must be rescued if they are not from here. They must go back to their hometown).”

He said relocation would help prevent minors from being further exposed to solvent abuse. Dagun also underscored that barangay cooperation is vital to ensure rescued children receive proper guidance and support once they return to their families. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)